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SC agrees to urgent hearing of NEET-UG OMR plea over record loss fears

The petitioner sought an urgent hearing, warning that NTA could destroy the disputed NEET-UG 2026 OMR sheet when the prescribed 90-day record retention period ends on Thursday

Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 9:24 PM IST

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The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on Thursday a plea challenging an OMR answer sheet in the NEET-UG 2026 examination, after the petitioner warned that the National Testing Agency (NTA) could destroy the relevant records upon expiry of the 90-day retention period.
 
A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi agreed to list the matter after the petitioner’s counsel sought an urgent hearing, citing the imminent deadline.
 
The case will be taken up by a bench headed by Justice P S Narasimha.
 
The counsel told the court that the answer sheet was under challenge and the NTA was likely to destroy the records on Thursday, when the prescribed 90-day period would expire.
 
 
The chief justice initially proposed listing the plea on Friday. However, the petitioner’s counsel pressed for a hearing a day earlier, arguing that the matter could become infructuous if the original records were destroyed before the court could examine the challenge.

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The bench also sought an explanation for the delay in approaching the Supreme Court, asking when the examination had been conducted and why the petition had not been filed earlier.
 
Responding to the query, the counsel said the petitioner had pursued the available legal remedies before approaching the apex court. The petitioner had first moved the Gujarat High Court, where a division bench dismissed the intra-court appeal on October 12, he submitted.
 
Questioning the basis for the urgency, CJI Surya Kant asked why the NTA would destroy the records on Thursday.
 
The counsel said the agency’s rules provided for the deletion of records after 90 days and submitted that the NEET-UG 2026 results were declared on July 16, making Thursday the final day of the retention period.
 
After considering the submissions, the bench agreed to list the petition on Thursday.
 

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Topics : Supreme Court NEET-UG National Testing Agency

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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 9:24 PM IST