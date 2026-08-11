School holiday tomorrow, August 12: Will schools stay closed due to rain?

Many parts of India are still experiencing the monsoon, and in several states, heavy rains, thunderstorms, and waterlogging continue to interfere with daily life. Parents and students, especially those in districts hit by the rain, are currently awaiting information regarding the school breaks scheduled for tomorrow, August 12, 2026.

Rainfall is expected to persist over central and northern India, according to the IMD. On the other hand, August 12 has not been declared a national school holiday. Orders from the relevant state or district administrations will determine whether or not schools are closed.

Delhi-NCR Schools 'No Confirmed' Holiday

Over the next few days, Delhi-NCR is likely going to experience more rain. Another spell of rain is anticipated later in the week, however, IMD has predicted low to moderate rainfall in the region.

Rainfall is also expected to be pretty widespread in Haryana. However, no school holiday has been announced in either Haryana and Delhi-NCR on August 12.

School Holidays in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh continues to be one of the states most affected by rain. Waterlogging and flooding has been recorded in several regions as a result of heavy rainfall.

Due to the downpour, schools were closed in Bhopal, Dindori, and a few other areas. Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Shajapur, Shivpuri, Harda, and Shujalpur have all noticed the effects of the rain.

IMD has predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rainfall in West Madhya Pradesh on August 12. Thunderstorms may also occur in East Madhya Pradesh. Therefore, MP students should check school communications and district administration for any new holiday orders for Wednesday.

IMD effect in Rajasthan schools

Another important state to keep an eye out for announcements regarding school closures is Rajasthan. Due to the low-pressure system over northwest Madhya Pradesh, IMD has issued a warning about extremely heavy rainfall in East Rajasthan on August 12.

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UP Schools closed till August 12

Other than just rainfall, Kanwar Yatra arrangements are causing school closures in several areas of Uttar Pradesh. It has been mandated that educational establishments in Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar stay closed until August 12.

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Uttarakhand

Due to the Kanwar Yatra and heavy rains, Uttarakhand has also experienced school holidays. Due to an IMD orange alert and heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall, schools and institutions in Haridwar were instructed to close till August 11 in preparation for the Kanwar Yatra, while Bageshwar saw a separate closure.

Students should find out if the district administration has prolonged the closure for August 12. Without a formal order, a statewide holiday should not be presumed.

Bihar

Significant weather activity is also occurring in Bihar. In the midst of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusts, the IMD has issued a Yellow alert for over 20 districts. The weather system is predicted to move in the direction of North Bihar and Seemanchal on August 12.

Districts including West Champaran, Madhubani, Gopalganj, Siwan, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Darbhanga, Saran, Vaishali and Samastipur are under alert.

Strong squalls, lightning, and heavy rains are especially likely to occur in Kishanganj and Katihar. As of right now, Bihar does not have a verified statewide school holiday on August 12. District-level orders will determine any closure.

Himachal Pradesh

Another state where parents and students should pay attention to local announcements is Himachal Pradesh. For August 12, the IMD has issued a Yellow alert for parts of Chamba, Bilaspur, Kangra, and Mandi.