School Holiday Tomorrow, Sept 22: Schools closed in West Bengal, Assam

Karam Puja is an important regional festival observed in several parts of eastern India on September 22, 2026. In West Bengal, the state government has declared September 22 a full-day public holiday to mark the occasion. The holiday applies to state government offices and government-controlled and government-aided establishments, including educational institutions.

In Assam, September 22 is listed as Karam Puja in the state’s 2026 holiday calendar, following the birth anniversary of Srimanta Sankardeva on September 21. With the festival approaching, students and parents are checking whether schools will remain closed on Tuesday, September 22.

West Bengal School Holiday on September 22

Schools across West Bengal will remain closed on Tuesday, September 22, on account of Karam Puja. The West Bengal government’s Finance Department has issued a notification declaring the day a holiday.

The holiday applies to state government offices, government-controlled statutory bodies, boards, corporations, municipalities, panchayats, government-sponsored organisations, and educational institutions.

The holiday is particularly relevant for students in districts such as Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur, where Karam Puja is widely observed. The festival is also celebrated by Adivasi communities across the state, including in parts of North Bengal.

Assam Schools Closed on September 22

Assam has also designated September 22 as a holiday for Karam Puja. According to the state’s 2026 holiday calendar, Karam Puja will be observed on Tuesday, September 22, following Srimanta Sankardeva’s Janmotsav on September 21.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Exam date 2027 out: Check complete schedule Parents and students in Assam should check their school calendar and the latest communication from the education department or their respective institutions before planning lessons or other school-related activities.

Delhi NCR School Holiday September 22

The fact that some states have declared September 22 a holiday for Karam Puja does not mean schools in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad will also remain closed.

Based on the holiday information currently available, there is no state-wide school holiday in these areas on September 22. However, parents should check the latest circular or official communication from their child’s school, as calendars may vary across CBSE, ICSE, state boards, and individual private schools.

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Private Schools closed on September 22

Private and centrally regulated educational institutions in West Bengal may follow their own academic schedules, although the state notification specifically covers government-run and government-sponsored schools and institutions.

ALSO READ: IIT Bombay student suicide: Exam row, caste allegations & students' protest Students and parents should therefore avoid relying solely on holiday lists or social media posts. The final confirmation should come from the school administration through an official app notification, website update, or circular.

Will schools be closed on September 23?

Students should also note that Haryana has designated September 23, 2026, as a separate regional holiday to observe Shaheed Diwas. School holiday schedules can vary significantly across states, and the Haryana holiday falls a day after the September 22 Karam Puja holiday.

Students and parents should therefore check the holiday schedule applicable to their own state rather than assume that a holiday declared in one region applies nationwide.