School Holidays in September 2026: Check Janmashtami, Ganpati dates, more

In September, students across India will observe a series of major festivals and regional holidays, including Janmashtami on September 4, Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, Vishwakarma Puja on September 17, and Anant Chaturdashi/Ganesh Visarjan on September 25.

However, school holiday schedules vary by state, education board, and individual institutional calendars. Parents and students should review official circulars or holiday notices from their respective schools to confirm specific closure dates.

School Holidays in September 2026

Janmashtami School Holidays

In honor of Janmashtami, schools in several Indian states will remain closed on Friday, September 4, 2026. The celebration of Lord Krishna's birth will be observed as a holiday in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Odisha.

Students with a standard Saturday-Sunday weekend can look forward to a three-day break from September 4 to September 6.

Ganesh Chaturthi school holiday

On Monday, September 14, 2026, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed, and schools in a number of Indian regions may hold a holiday. In addition to places like Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, the event is widely observed in Maharashtra.

This festival may provide a 3-day break from September 12 to September 14 for schools that have Saturday and Sunday breaks. However, whether September 12, the second Saturday, is a planned holiday will depend on the school's holiday policy.

Vishwakarma Puja school holiday

On Vishwakarma Puja, a festival honoring Lord Vishwakarma—historically regarded as the divine architect and craftsman—schools in Bihar, Assam, and some regions of Gujarat may be closed.

Anant Chaturdashi And Ganesh Visarjan school holiday

ALSO READ: Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 4.0: Application postponed for 32,388 posts September 25, 2026, when Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Visarjan may be held as a school vacation in Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat, and certain other places, is another important date for students in some regions.

Regional school holidays in September 2026

Punjab School Holidays In September 2026

September 5: Baba Jiwan Singh Ji’s Birthday

September 12: First Prakash of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and Saragarhi Day

September 28: S. Bhagat Singh Ji’s Birthday

Gujarat School Holidays In September 2026

September 17: Vishwakarma Puja

September 18: Samvatsari

September 25: Anant Chaturdashi/Ganesh Visarjan.

Kerala School Holidays In September 2026

September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi.

Rajasthan School Holidays In September 2026

ALSO READ: Bank holidays in September 2026: Check the complete list for this month September 21: Ramdev Jayanti/Teja Dashami.

More about the September 2026 school holidays

These holidays give children a well-deserved break from their busy routines to relax with family. That said, September 2026 holiday dates depend on the state, school board, and specific institution.

All schools—whether CBSE, ICSE, state-board, government, or private—follow schedules set by regional holidays and state notifications.

Parents should verify exact closure dates directly through their school's academic calendar and state guidelines.