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Schools closed in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh due to deep depression, know more

The district administrations of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have ordered the closure of schools until September 25 as a precaution due to the ongoing severe rainfall

Schools closed in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh due to deep depression

School Holiday Tomorrow: Schools closed in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh due to deep depression | Image: PTI

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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The district administrations along the coasts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have ordered the closure of schools due to the ongoing severe rainfall and to take precautionary measures until September 25.
 
The deep depression over the west-central and adjacent Bay of Bengal moved westward and lay centred over the same area, delivering heavy rainfall to portions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

About the Schools closed in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh tomorrow?

In order to keep the buildings open around-the-clock and ready for emergencies, the administration has urged teachers and other staff members to report to schools, and administrators have been told to implement roster tasks.
 
 
Teachers in places like Koraput and Kalahandi have been instructed by authorities to stay at their posting until September 25.
 
The district administrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli districts have declared a holiday for schools today, September 23, according to Lokesh Nara, Minister for Human Resources Development, as the same weather condition lingers over Andhra Pradesh. ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Timetable for Class 10, 12 expected soon, know more

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IMD’s forecast for the coming days: Will schools remain closed?

Parts of southern Odisha are under a red alert from September 23 to September 25, according to IMD. According to the forecast, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts are expected to see severe rainfall on September 24–25, with exceptionally heavy rain in isolated areas.
 
According to Prakhar Jain, managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the deep depression is predicted to provide extensive rains on Wednesday and Thursday. He said that the districts of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Eluru are likely to see significant rains.
 
For early information on school closures, parents and students from these districts are encouraged to check the school broadcasting group and district administration directives.
  

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Topics : IMD on rains school children Indian Meteorological Department

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 9:25 AM IST