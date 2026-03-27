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SS Rajamouli considers splitting 'Varanasi' into two parts, says report

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, will release on Ram Navami 2027, according to the makers. The epic film is also reportedly being planned to be split into 2 parts

SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi

SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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Filmmaker S S Rajamouli’s ambitious upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is set to release on the occasion of Ram Navami in 2027, the makers have confirmed.
 
The announcement was made through the film’s official social media handle, which shared a festive video wishing audiences “Happy Ram Navami” and confirming the release timeline for next year.
 
Varanasi will be released in theatres on Rama Navami in 2027, according to the post. The update comes amid growing buzz that the epic project may be split into two parts to accommodate its expansive narrative. 
 

 

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Rajamouli’s Varanasi to be released in two parts?

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying: “3 hours-plus would not be enough for Varanasi. They are looking at extending it into a two-part format. This format has worked wonderfully for Dhurandhar. Rajamouli and his team feel this extended format would afford them the liberty to tell a more expanded story without looking anxiously at the clock.”

About Rajamouli’s Varanasi update

The caption of the post says, “You’ll see him in theatres by next Sri Rama Navami. #varanasi #sriramanavami #ramnavmi.” In order to save Lakshmana, Hanumana is shown in the film as a silhouette carrying the Sanjeevani herb from Dronagiri Parvat. "Happy Ram Navami" was written at the end of the video.
 
According to reports, the filmmaker and his team felt that a single film, even one lasting longer than three hours, would not fully convey the breadth of the narrative.
 
At a lavish event in Hyderabad in November, the film's first look was formally introduced. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a significant role in the movie as well. 

Rajamouli's Varanasi plot and cast

Mahesh Babu will star in the next action-adventure epic Varanasi (previously known as SSMB29), which is directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film, which is set to be released on April 7, 2027, is a travelogue inspired by the Ramayana. The movie follows the adventures of Rudhra (Mahesh Babu), an archaeologist akin to Indiana Jones.
 
Oscar winner M. M. Keeravani composed the music, P. S. Vinod handled the cinematography, and V. Vijayendra Prasad wrote the story. It features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini, in addition to Mahesh Babu as Rudhra/Lord Ram.

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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