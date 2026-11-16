SSC CPO 2026 exam city details released at website, check details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam city details for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination 2026. Candidates for Paper 1 can now view their allotted examination city by visiting the official website at ssc.gov.in.

The SSC CPO Paper 1 examination will occur from November 23 to November 28, 2026. The commission will publish the admit cards around 2 to 3 days before each candidate's scheduled examination date.

The Staff Selection Commission has officially released the SSC CPO Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 for Paper 1 on its portal.

SSC CPO 2026: How to check exam city details?

Candidates should follow the instructions provided in the examination notification while downloading their admission certificates.

1. Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

2. Open the designated login section for the SSC CPO 2026 examination.

3. Fill in the required login credentials.

4. Submit the details to view the examination city information.

5. Review the allotted examination city and save the details for future use.

How to download SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 once released?

Go to the official Staff Selection Commission website at ssc.gov.in.

Click the Login / Register button on the homepage (or navigate to the Admit Card section).

Choose the relevant regional SSC website or proceed directly through the unified candidate dashboard.

Find and click on the SSC CPO Paper 1 Admit Card 2026 (Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2026) link.

Fill in your Registration Number and Password (or Date of Birth) along with the captcha code.

Click Submit / Login to access your admission certificate (admit card) status.

Your SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 will display on the screen.

Verify every detail carefully, download the PDF, and print a clear copy for examination day.

Details mentioned on SSC CPO Hall Ticket 2026

Candidate's Full Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Date of Birth & Category

Candidate's Photo and Sign

Examination Name (Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2026)

Exam Date, Shift and Timing

Reporting Time & Entry Closing Time

Exam Centre Name and Complete Address

Important Exam Day Instructions & Self-Declaration Form.

Documents needed alongside the SSC CPO Hall Ticket 2026

Printed Copy of SSC CPO Admit Card 2026

Valid Original Photo Identity Proof

Supporting Date of Birth Proof (if needed)

Recent Passport-Size Photographs

Additional Specific Documents like any extra declaration or scribe-related paperwork mentioned in your admit card instructions.

SSC CPO 2026: Important notice for 21,000 candidates

The commission has identified errors in the matriculation qualification information sent by approximately 21,000 candidates who applied for the SSC CPO 2026 examination. Although SSC has tentatively allowed these candidates to appear for the examination, they should upload a copy of their Class 10 marksheet through the candidate portal on the official website.

The candidates must finish the upload process by November 20, 2026. Failure to send the document by the last date may cause challenges during the result procedure phase. The respective SSC Regional Offices are also contacting the affected candidates via email regarding the errors.

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About the SSC CPO 2026