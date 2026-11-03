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Home / Education / News / SSC Exam Calendar 2026: 3 major exams will be held in November; know more

SSC Exam Calendar 2026: 3 major exams will be held in November; know more

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the exam dates for the Coast Guard, Departmental Typing Test, and Delhi Police SI papers on the official website

SSC Exam Calendar 2026

SSC Exam Calendar 2026. Image: Pexels

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

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The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the examination schedule for November 2026, with three major examinations scheduled for that month. The commission issued an official notice on November 2, outlining the dates for the upcoming computer-based examinations and skill tests.
 
The announcement states that Paper-II of the Delhi Police and CAPFs Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam 2025 will be held in November 2026 alongside the Coast Guard Enrolled Persons Test (CGEPT), Departmental Typing Test, and Stenographer Skill Test.

SSC Exam Calendar 2026: Complete Exam Timetable

1.     Coast Guard exam
 
As per the schedule released by SSC, the Computer Based Test (CBE) for Batches 01/2027 and 02/2027 of the Coast Guard registered in the Persons Test (CGEPT) will be held on November 17 and 18, 2026. Candidates must refer to the next notice issued by the Commission for information related to their examination.
 
 
2.     Date of Typing and Stenographer Skill Test

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The annual Departmental Typing Test and Stenographer Skill Test 2025 will be held on November 20 and 21, 2026. These skill tests will be held in English and Hindi. Candidates are advised to read the instructions issued by the commission carefully before the exams.
 
3.     Delhi Police SI Paper-II on November 28 
The date for Paper-II of the Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam 2025 in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) has also been released. The exam will be held on November 28, 2026, in Computer-Based Mode (CBE). 

SSC Exam Calendar 2026: What’s next?

The notice only specifies the examination names, dates and mode of conduct. The dates for the release of the exam city intimation slips and admit cards are yet to be announced. Candidates appearing for these examinations are advised to regularly visit the official SSC website for the latest updates and announcements.

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Topics : SSC exam Staff Selection Commission Entrance Exams

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First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 11:07 AM IST