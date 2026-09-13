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Statsguru: Tighter visa regulations weigh on overseas education travel

Tighter US visa rules and fewer Indians studying abroad pushed education-related foreign travel spending down in FY26, even as business travel boosted overall forex outflows

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Indian spending on overseas education falls amid visa curbs (Representative Image)

Yash Kumar Singhal
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2026 | 10:30 PM IST

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Tighter visa regulations for students, particularly in the United States (US), has led to a decline in the spending by Indians on education-led travel overseas. The recent Balance of Payments (BoP) data revealed that expenditure by Indians travelling abroad for education decreased from $6.82 billion in FY25 to $6.18 billion in FY26, after rising continuously since the pandemic. 
However, the overall forex outflow on account of foreign travel by Indians rose due to a rise in business-related foreign travel by Indians in FY26. (Charts 1 and 2) 
 
  
 
The number of Indians travelling abroad for education fell from 908,364 in 2023 to 770,127 in 2024 and 626,606 in 2025 — a fall of nearly 31 per cent in this period. (Chart 3). 
 
India’s outward remittances for overseas education have also declined consistently since FY22. (Chart 4). 
 
Meanwhile, the expenditure by foreigners travelling to India for education rose, albeit marginally, from $257 million in FY25 to $270 million in FY26. However, this amount was nearly half of what India earned a decade ago. The number of foreign students enrolled in higher education courses in India rose from 48,726 in 2022-23 to 58,314 in 2023-24 — a rise of nearly 20 per cent. 
(Charts 5 and 6). 
 
 
Topics : StatsGuru Visa Indian students abroad