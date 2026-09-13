Statsguru: Tighter visa regulations weigh on overseas education travel
Tighter US visa rules and fewer Indians studying abroad pushed education-related foreign travel spending down in FY26, even as business travel boosted overall forex outflows
Yash Kumar Singhal
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Tighter visa regulations for students, particularly in the United States (US), has led to a decline in the spending by Indians on education-led travel overseas. The recent Balance of Payments (BoP) data revealed that expenditure by Indians travelling abroad for education decreased from $6.82 billion in FY25 to $6.18 billion in FY26, after rising continuously since the pandemic.
Topics : StatsGuru Visa Indian students abroad