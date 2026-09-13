Statsguru: Tighter visa regulations weigh on overseas education travel

However, the overall forex outflow on account of foreign travel by Indians rose due to a rise in business-related foreign travel by Indians in FY26. (Charts 1 and 2)

The number of Indians travelling abroad for education fell from 908,364 in 2023 to 770,127 in 2024 and 626,606 in 2025 — a fall of nearly 31 per cent in this period. (Chart 3).

Meanwhile, the expenditure by foreigners travelling to India for education rose, albeit marginally, from $257 million in FY25 to $270 million in FY26. However, this amount was nearly half of what India earned a decade ago. The number of foreign students enrolled in higher education courses in India rose from 48,726 in 2022-23 to 58,314 in 2023-24 — a rise of nearly 20 per cent.