Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2026 Date: Check how to check Class 10th scorecard

Students waiting for the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 finally have an official date to note. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will announce the Class 10 board exam results on May 20.

Students can use their registration number and birthdate to download their provisional marksheets on tnresults.nic.in once the result link goes live.

Subject-specific scores, total marks, qualifying status, and additional exam information will all be included in the online marksheet. Although officials have not yet confirmed the precise time, the result is anticipated at approximately 9:30 am.

Tamil Nadu 10th exam date and time 2026

The Tamil Nadu Board held the Class 10 public examinations between March 11 and April 6, 2026, across the state in offline mode. Exams were conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

Students also received 15 minutes before the exam to read the question paper and organise their answers before writing.

How can students check the Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10th result 2026?

· Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in

· Press on the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 link

· Fill in the registration number and date of birth

· Submit the details

· Check and download the provisional marksheet.

More about the Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th exam results 2026

To prevent any last-minute issues, students who are awaiting their results are encouraged to keep their login information handy. Following the declaration, they should carefully review the information on the marksheet, including the name, subject-specific grades, and overall result status.

The results are anticipated to be made available online by the Tamil Nadu board initially, followed by additional guidance on the original mark sheets and, if necessary, the revaluation procedure. In order to prevent last-minute delays when the website goes live, students are urged to have their login credentials ready.