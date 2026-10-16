Tamil Nadu to Assam: 5 states on govt radar for new university townships

And, the states are likely to submit their proposals after the Centre issues guidelines on the framework for the initiative.

The Ministry of Education held three rounds of consultations on the proposed townships.

The ministry convened an online consultation with the state governments in June, followed by a consultation with Indian higher educational institutions in September. It was organised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in collaboration with the ministry.

A third online consultation with foreign higher educational institutions and embassies was held later that month, according to officials.

The consultations are at an early stage, with UGC seeking feedback and suggestions from participating stakeholders.

During the consultation with state governments, officials sought clarity on the guidelines and framework for the townships before submitting their proposals.

“In the consultation held with states, the Centre sought feedback from us. The guidelines will be finalised and informed to us by the central government. After that, we have to come up with a proposal. We have requested guidelines from the Centre on the proposed governance structure for these townships, division in finances between the state, Centre and investor, and land requirements. The central government representatives also took stock of the expectations from state governments,” said an official from the Andhra Pradesh higher education department.

Officials from the five state governments said they had identified potential locations they were likely to propose to the Centre once the guidelines were issued.

These included Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Jagiroad in Assam, Dholera in Gujarat and Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh. Odisha was considering Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Koraput for its proposal, according to several state government officials.

The locations have yet to be finalised, with land identification and acquisition expected to take more time, the officials said.

The states are expected to finalise and propose sites near major industrial and logistics corridors, in line with the Centre’s plan to develop integrated higher education hubs.

“We are going to bid for a township and Odisha is being considered, but final approval has not yet come from the Centre. The chief secretary and chief minister’s office are reviewing the initiative regularly. We are considering Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Koraput as possible locations. After getting the approval, the government of Odisha will take it forward,” said a senior official from Odisha’s higher education department.

“We have selected Amaravati as the location we will propose. The townships need to have industry linkages along with strong academic presence and good transport and logistical connectivity. We are using case studies from Germany, South Korea and Chinese models to formulate the proposal. Once we receive guidelines from the Centre, we will finalise and send our proposal,” said the Andhra Pradesh official.

Emailed queries to the UGC, Union education ministry, state governments and respective higher education departments of Tamil Nadu, Assam, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha did not elicit a response till the time of going to press time.

Announced in the Budget, the initiative envisages five integrated academic zones near major industrial and logistics corridors, bringing together universities, colleges, research institutions, skill centres and residential facilities.