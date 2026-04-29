TS SSC results 2026 date & time out at bse.telangana.gov.in, check details

Manabadi TS SSC results 2026 time: The Board of Secondary Education Telangana (BSE Telangana) will declare the TS SSC Results 2026 on April 29 at 2 pm. The Class 10 results will be announced during a press conference, after which the marks memo link will be activated on the official website.

Sri K. Keshava Rao, an advisor to the Telangana government, will announce the results of the TS SSC. Students can access the TS SSC result 2026 link at bse.telangana.gov.in after it is released.

To download the TS 10th class marks memo, they must enter the hall ticket number listed on their SSC admit card. Over 5 lakh students took the SSC exam between March 14 and April 16, 2026.

How to check and download the TS SSC 2026 Marksheet?

Step 1. Visit the official result portal on the BSE Telangana’s official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, search for and click the hyperlink labeled “Telangana SSC 10th Result 2026” or similar wording.

Step 3. A new window will display asking for your specific roll number. Type this code carefully to avoid errors.

Step 4. Press the ‘Submit’ or ‘Get Result’ button to generate your individual performance sheet.

Step 5. The screen will display your aggregate scores and subject-wise grades. Double-check all personal information printed on the page.

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: When will Class 12 results be out? Latest updates Step 6. Download the PDF version of your result. It is strongly advised to take a hard copy for later use, including admission applications.

Alternatives to Check TS SSC Results 2026?

Once declared, students can download their TS SSC Marksheet 2026 from the official Telangana board websites:

— bse.telangana.gov.in

— bseresults.telangana.gov.in

— digilocker.gov.in.

More about the TS Class 10th Results 2026

The formal announcement will take place at the Godavari Auditorium, SCERT Campus, Basheerbagh. Media outlets will broadcast the declaration in real time to keep students and parents informed.

After the results are declared, BSE Telangana will release details regarding re-verification, recounting, and supplementary examinations.