UGC NET 2026 re-exam for students affected by glitch at Jalandhar centre

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a re-examination for candidates affected by technical issues during the UGC NET June 2026 examination, held on June 22, 2026, at the CT Group of Institutions Examination Centre in Jalandhar.

Only a limited number of candidates at the centre were impacted by the issue, according to NTA . The candidates were present for the examination but were unable to begin or complete it because of technical glitches.

UGC NET June 2026 re-exam technical issue

The UGC-NET June 2026 re-examination has been scheduled for July 5, 2026 (Sunday) at 3:00 PM by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the same centre. There is no nationwide cancellation of the examination.

Due to technological issues during Shift 1 on June 22, 2026, the re-exam has only been issued for the CT Group of Institutions Examination Centre in Jalandhar.

The retest is only available to candidates who were physically present at this particular Jalandhar centre and were unable to attempt or finish their Shift 1 exam. Before the exam date, the NTA will provide updated admit cards exclusively for the impacted applicants.

The standard UGC-NET June 2026 exams are being held nationwide from June 22 to June 30, 2026. Official public updates are available immediately on the UGC-NET Portal or the NTA Official Website.

UGC-NET June 2026 exams admit card

The timing of the exam, the reporting schedule, and other crucial instructions will all be included on revised admit cards issued by NTA. For updates on the updated admit cards and relevant announcements, candidates impacted by the disruption should frequently visit the official NTA website.

The re-examination arrangement is restricted to the impacted Shift I candidates from the CT Group of Institutions Examination Centre in Jalandhar, NTA verified in the notice sent by the Director (Exams).

What’s next after the UGC-NET June 2026 re-exams?

NTA stated that the UGC NET June 2026 exam has not been cancelled nationwide. According to the agency, the Jalandhar exam centre was the only location where the technical problem existed. Therefore, only the impacted applicants from Shift I at that centre are subject to the decision to hold a re-examination.

According to NTA, the retest will guarantee that candidates who were unable to finish the exam due to unavoidable circumstances have an equal opportunity to participate. The organisation has notified qualified applicants that updated admit cards for the retest would be sent out.