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UGC-NET re-exam results for English, Commerce, Sociology announced

The National Testing Agency on Friday declared results for re-examination of UGC-NET papers for English, commerce and sociology

NTA

The NTA had last month announced the retest for the three papers of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination following complaints about several errors in these papers | Image: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 12:36 PM IST

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The National Testing Agency on Friday declared results for re-examination of UGC-NET papers for English, commerce and sociology.

The NTA had last month announced the retest for the three papers of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination following complaints about several errors in these papers.

"UGC NET June 2026 Examination Results Declared for English, Commerce, and Sociology. Candidates can view and download their score cards through the official website," the National Testing Agency (NTA) said in a post on X.

The English paper was held on September 9 from 9 am to noon in first shift, while the commerce paper was conducted the same day from 3 pm to 6 pm in second shift.

 

The sociology paper was held on September 10 from 9 am to noon in first shift.

The NTA conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), eligibility for assistant professor, and admission to PhD programmes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : UGC NET National Testing Agency exam results Entrance Exams

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 12:35 PM IST