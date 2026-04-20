UK Board Result 2026: How and where to check UBSE Class 10 and 12 results?

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has not yet released the UK Board Result 2026. Based on past trends, the results are likely to be announced between mid-April and the last week of April. Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 and 12 exams will be able to check their results on the official UBSE website at ubse.uk.gov.in once declared. The exams were conducted from February 21 to March 20, 2026.

Students can also check their scores on the official results website, uaresults.nic.in, after the declaration. Additionally, third-party websites may host the results. To access their scorecards, candidates will need to enter their login credentials, including roll number and other required details.

UK Board Result 2026: Steps to check

Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in Press on UK Board Result 2026 link available on the home page A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in their the login details Click on submit and your result will be showcased Check the result and download the page Keep hard copy of the same for later need

About the Uttarakhand Board Result 2026

The board conducted Class 12 theory exams from February 21 to March 20, 2026, and Class 10 exams from February 23 to March 20. Students who appeared for these exams will be able to access their marksheets by entering details such as roll number, date of birth, application number, or registration number on the result websites.

The online marksheet will display subject-wise scores and other relevant details. However, it will be provisional. The board will send original marksheets to the respective schools a few days after the results are announced. Students will need to collect the official hard copies from their schools.

What's next after the UBSE Uttarakhand Board 10th 12th Result 2026?

1. Immediate Post-Result Actions

Provisional marksheets can be downloaded from the UK Board results portal or the official Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) website.

Check your online marksheet carefully for any discrepancies in your name, roll number, or subject-wise grades. If you find any errors, contact your school administration immediately for correction.

The online result is provisional. A few days after the announcement, students should visit their schools to collect original marksheets and passing certificates.

2. Grievance Redressal: Re-evaluation and scrutiny

Applications for scrutiny or re-evaluation usually open 3 to 5 days after the results are declared and remain available for around 21 days. Students need to pay a fee, typically about ₹100 per subject, and submit the required forms via the UBSE website. Re-evaluation and scrutiny results are generally released by the second week of July.

3. Compartment exams and next steps

Students who fail in one or two subjects may be eligible to appear for compartment or supplementary exams, which are usually held in August, with results expected by October.

Students passing Class 10 can choose between Science, Commerce, or Arts streams for Class 11. For Class 12 students, results play a crucial role in college admissions and applications to professional courses.