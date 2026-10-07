University of Colorado Denver gets UGC approval for Hyderabad campus

The University of Colorado Denver (CU Denver) has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish a degree-granting campus in Hyderabad, making it the first US public university to receive such approval in India.

CU Denver plans to admit its first cohort in August 2027. The Hyderabad campus will be its first campus in India and the first foreign university campus in Telangana, the university said in a statement on Wednesday.

The development comes as foreign universities step up plans to establish campuses in India following the UGC’s 2023 regulations allowing eligible foreign higher educational institutions to set up campuses in the country.

“Expanding access to high-quality education has long been central to CU Denver’s vision and goals. Our plans in Hyderabad build on that commitment, as well as our longstanding connection with students from India who have been part of the CU Denver community for decades,” said Kenneth T. Christensen, chancellor of CU Denver.

CU Denver said the Hyderabad campus would offer programmes in high-demand areas including business, computing, engineering and analytics. The programmes will focus on applied learning, experiential education and workforce relevance, drawing on the university’s CU Denver’s strengths as a public urban research university.

It said students would receive an academic foundation combined with practical learning and opportunities to develop skills relevant to a changing global economy. The campus will also promote interdisciplinary learning and problem-solving, it added.

“We now have an opportunity to extend our connection and bring our unique experience to students in India—combining rigorous academics, career-aligned learning, and real-world experience that prepare students for meaningful careers and contributions to their communities,” Christensen added.

The campus is expected to maintain links with CU Denver’s home campus in the US, including through the university’s academic and learning ecosystem.

The UGC’s framework for foreign higher educational institutions was introduced as part of the government’s efforts to internationalise higher education and expand access to global institutions within India. Under the regulations, foreign universities can establish campuses subject to meeting eligibility and regulatory requirements prescribed by the UGC.

Illinois Institute of Technology was the first US university to receive approval to establish a degree-granting campus in India. It has set up its campus in Mumbai.

Several foreign universities have announced or received approvals for campuses in India since the UGC framework was introduced, including institutions from the US, UK and Australia.

CU Denver said its Hyderabad campus would contribute to India’s higher education ecosystem by combining its academic strengths with a focus on student outcomes, social mobility and workforce needs.

The university said its programmes would prepare students for careers in India and globally while giving them access to the academic experience and resources of CU Denver.