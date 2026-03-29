Sunday, March 29, 2026 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Australia's Wollongong University eyes AI expansion at GIFT City campus

Australia's Wollongong University eyes AI expansion at GIFT City campus

The university plans to expand programmes in AI, cybersecurity and digital domains at its GIFT City campus, aligning with industry demand and India's evolving education reforms

University of Wollongong (Photo: Official website)

University of Wollongong (Photo: Official website)

Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2026 | 5:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia’s University of Wollongong plans to add programmes in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital transformation, supply chain management and global capability centres at its campus in GIFT City over the next five years, according to Kath McCollim, executive director of business development, University of Wollongong Global Enterprises.
 
This comes as the Indian government has begun integrating artificial intelligence into school education under reforms linked to the National Education Policy 2020. Under the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, artificial intelligence and computational thinking (AI & CT) are set to be introduced in the curriculum from Class 3 onwards starting in the 2026–27 academic session. 
 
The Australia-based public research university, headquartered in Wollongong, runs a campus in Gandhinagar’s GIFT City, offering postgraduate programmes in areas such as finance and financial technology, with other international campuses including Dubai and Kuala Lumpur.
 
“Over the next five years, we see the GIFT City campus evolving in a phased manner aligned with the changing needs of corporate sectors in India. We plan to progressively expand programmes into areas aligned with industry demand, particularly in business, finance and emerging sectors such as global capability centres, artificial intelligence and machine learning, digital transformation, supply chain management, global accounting practices and cybersecurity,” said McCollim, who also serves as the executive director for University of Wollongong, India.
 
India has been gradually opening its higher education system to foreign institutions following the policy push under the National Education Policy 2020. The establishment of foreign university campuses in India is still at an early stage, with a limited number of institutions setting up operations under regulatory frameworks in specialised zones such as GIFT City.

Also Read

Anthropic's Claude Code has gone from being a side project to a billion-dollar business

Experienced Claude users better at harnessing AI tool, says Anthropic

MP Board Class 5, 8 results 2026.

MP Board Result 2026: Class 5, 8 results to be out at 1:30 pm on website

university, college, education, education loan

Fewer than 20% colleges achieve strong placements despite NEP push: Report

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

XED Institute may extend IPO subscription period amid weak demand

indian school

Centre plans enrolment drive to meet NEP goal amid high dropout ratespremium

 
McCollim said the university is also seeking to address gaps between academic training and industry requirements. “While India has made significant progress in building a large and diverse skilling ecosystem, a key gap remains in the translation of theoretical knowledge into industry-ready capabilities,” she said.
 
Employers increasingly seek graduates with applied capabilities such as problem-solving, critical thinking and digital fluency, as well as soft skills including communication and adaptability, she said, citing findings from the Future of Jobs Report 2025 by the World Economic Forum. She added that universities can help address this gap by integrating work-based learning, industry partnerships and project-based assessments into academic programmes.
 
The university remains open to exploring additional campuses or partnerships in India in the future, although its immediate focus is on strengthening operations at its existing campus in GIFT City, said McCollim.
 
Internationalisation is another area of focus. While India sends large numbers of students overseas for higher education each year, the country also hosts students from neighbouring regions as well as parts of Africa and the Middle East. McCollim said international branch campuses could gradually attract students from these regions to study in India as the model develops, but this will be a gradual process.
 
India hosted around 48,000 foreign students in 2021–22, largely from neighbouring countries and parts of Africa, according to a December 2025 report by NITI Aayog titled Internationalisation of Higher Education in India. At the same time, more than 1.3 million Indian students were studying overseas, highlighting the gap between outbound and inbound student mobility.

More From This Section

Delhi School Class 6, 7 & 8 results

Delhi school Class 6-8 results releasing March 28: How to check scores

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

CBSE introduces alternative evaluation for Class XII amid West Asia crisispremium

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi

SS Rajamouli considers splitting 'Varanasi' into two parts, says report

UPTET 2026 application

UPTET 2026 application starts March 27 at official website; details inside

CTET result 2026

CTET result 2026 expected soon: How to check Paper 1 and 2 scores online

Topics : GIFT City education cybersecurity Universities higher education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs SRH Live ScoreRCB vs SRH Live StreamingAtanu Chakraborty NewsIPL 2026 SRH Playing 11Upcoming Dividends, Bonus SharesUPTET 2026 RegistrationGold and Silver Rate TodayVivo V70FE Launch DateGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol and DieselPersonal Finance