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UP BEd JEE Result 2026 released today; Here's how to download scorecard

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, has declared the UP BEd JEE 2026 results today, Jun 16. Candidates who appeared for the exam on May 31 can now access their digital scorecards on the official website

UP BEd Result 2026 out

UP BEd Result 2026 out

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

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UP BEd JEE Result 2026:  Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, announced the results of the UP BEd Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2026 today, June 16. Candidates who participated in the exam on May 31 can now view their digital scorecards on the official website, bujhansi.ac.in.
 
More than 4 lakh candidates appeared in the exams this year. The entrance exam, administered at 1,011 locations throughout the state, had 4,44,958 registered candidates.

How to check and download the UP BEd JEE Result 2026?

Step 1. Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.
 
Step 2. Click on the "UP BEd JEE Result 2026" link on the homepage.
 
 
Step 3. Fill in your login credentials: User ID (Registration Number) and Password.

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Step 4. Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen and press 'Submit'.
 
Step 5. Your result and scorecard will display on the screen.
 
Step 6. Download the scorecard and take a printout for the counselling process. 

Details mentioned on UP BEd JEE Result 2026 Scorecard

·        Candidate's name, roll number, and date of birth.
 
·        Parents' names.
 
·        Total marks obtained and paper-wise marks.
 
·        Correct and incorrect answers for Paper 1 and Paper 2.
 
·        State rank and category rank.
 
·        Qualifying status (whether the candidate is eligible for counselling). 

What happens after the UP BEd JEE Result 2026 scorecard?

To guarantee a spot in the BEd program, successful applicants must take part in Bundelkhand University's centralised counselling process. Soon after the results are published, the counselling schedule will be made public. 

Participating universities in the UP BEd JEE result 2026?

·        Bundelkhand University, Jhansi
 
·        University of Lucknow
 
·        Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut
 
·        Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur
 
·        Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi
 
·        Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly
 
·        Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur
 
·        Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra
 
·        Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya
  ·        Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur. 

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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