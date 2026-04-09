UP Board Result 2026 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon declare the 2026 intermediate exam results, though the official date has not yet been announced.

The UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results are expected after April 15, 2026, and will be available online at upmsp.edu.in. Students can also access their provisional marksheets at upresults.nic.in.

The Class 10 and 12 theory exams were held from February 18 to March 12, 2026, in two shifts: 8:30 am to 11:45 am and 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.

How to check results via SMS, official website, Digilocker?

Visit the official website at https://upmsp.edu.in/ImportantInformationandDownloads.html.

Find the result section.

Click on the result section, and you will be routed to a new webpage.

Press on the link for U.P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination or U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination

A new page will open

Fill in your UP Board roll number

Your UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 will be showcased on the screen.

ALSO READ: KVS Balvatika Lottery result 2026 out at kvsangathan.nic.in, know more Download and take a printout for future use.

Details mentioned in UP Board Result 2026 scorecard

Candidate name

Father name

Mother name

Roll number

School code

Subject-wise marks

Regular/ private student

Certificate number

Total score

Qualifying status

Name of subjects

Grade.

What to do after the UPMSP board exam result 2026?

1. Immediate Administrative Steps

Download & Print Provisional Marksheet

Verify Your Details

Collect Original Documents.

2. Options if Unsatisfied with Results

Apply for Scrutiny/Re-evaluation may happen in May 2026

Compartment Exams could be held in July 2026, with registration starting in June.

3. Planning Future Education

After Class 10, students must choose one of three streams for Class 11—Science, Commerce, or Arts—based on their interests and career goals. Some also opt for diploma or vocational courses in fields like graphic design or information technology.

ALSO READ: Assam Class 10 Result 2026 expected on April 10: Here's what to Know After Class 12, students can pursue degree programmes such as B.Tech, MBBS, B.Com, or BA, or prepare for competitive entrance exams like JEE, NEET, or CUET.

About the UPMSP UP board examination result 2026

As per the official release, a total of 53,37,778 candidates are enrolled this year, including 27,61,696 high school students and 25,76,082 intermediate students. The state has set up 8,033 exam centres, including 596 government, 3,453 aided, and 3,984 self-financed schools.

Of these, 18 districts have been marked sensitive, with 222 centres classified as highly sensitive and 683 as sensitive. The state has deployed 8,033 centre administrators, external administrators, and static magistrates, along with 1,210 sector and 427 zonal magistrates. Additionally, 69 divisional and 440 district-level mobile squads have been formed.