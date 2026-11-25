UP NEET PG counselling 2026 round 2 seat allotment result out on Nov 26
UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared tomorrow. Candidates can download allotment letters on the official website from tomorrow, Nov 26
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The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, will declare the UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result on November 26, 2026.
Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can view their allotment status on the official counselling website, upneet.gov.in.
As per the DGME notice issued, candidates can download their allotment letters thereafter and complete the admission process from November 27 to December 2, 2026.
UP NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2026: Important Dates
Online registration: November 16–19, 2026
Registration fee and security deposit: November 16–19, 2026
Also Read
Merit list announcement: November 19, 2026
Online choice filling: November 20–25, 2026
Round 2 seat allotment result: November 26, 2026
Allotment letter download and admission: November 27–December 2, 2026.
How to check UP NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026
Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in??.
Open the UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 section.
Press on the Round 2 seat allotment result link.
Check the allotment details, including the allotted college and course.
Download the result or allotment letter for later reference.
About the UP NEET PG 2026 counselling round 2
The second phase of UP NEET PG 2026 counseling is underway for those looking to enroll in MD, MS, Diploma, and DNB programs at public and private medical colleges, as well as educational institutions and universities throughout Uttar Pradesh. The distribution of seats will include those that fall under the state quota.
More about the UP NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026
Candidates should have their login information and necessary admission documents prepared. Additionally, they should visit the official website for more guidance about reporting and admissions. It is essential for candidates to thoroughly review the allotment outcomes to verify the designated college and program.
Individuals assigned to a seat must adhere to the admission guidelines outlined in their allotment letter and fulfill the necessary procedures within the specified deadline.
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First Published: Nov 25 2026 | 4:29 PM IST