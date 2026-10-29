The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is expected to release the admit card for the UP Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) 2026 on October 31.

Hall tickets for candidates who have enrolled for the Uttar Pradesh Special Teacher Eligibility Test can be obtained via the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

The commission has already provided the examination city notification slip. Candidates can use their One Time Registration (OTR) ID and password to download their admit cards. The date of the UP Special TET 2026 exam is November 3, 2026.

How to download UP Special TET Admit Card 2026?

· Visit the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in.

· Route to the News section available on the homepage.

· Search and click on the "UP Special TET 2026 Admit Card" link.

· Enter your OTR ID or registration number along with your password or date of birth.

· Finish the captcha verification and click on the Submit button.

· Your UP Special TET Admit Card 2026 will show on the screen.

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Details mentioned on the UP Special TET 2026 Admit Card

• Candidate's full name

• Photograph and scanned signature

• Roll number and registration/application number

• Date of birth and category (General/OBC/EWS/SC/ST)

• Examination name: Uttar Pradesh Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) 2026

• Exam date (Scheduled for November 3, 2026)

• Exam shift timings

• Allotted examination centre name and complete address

• Reporting time and gate closing time

• Important exam-day instructions for candidates

• List of permitted and prohibited items inside the exam hall

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UP Special TET Exam Day 2026 guidelines

· Carry the Admit Card: Candidates should bring a printed copy of their admit card to the exam hall.

· Bring Original Photo ID: Candidates should also carry an original photo identity document, such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID or Driving Licence.

· Reach Early: Candidates must arrive at the examination hall at least one hour before the examination commences.

· Entry Restrictions: Entry will not be allowed after the examination centre gates have been closed.