The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will soon release the UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026 on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates who applied for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2026 can download their preliminary examination hall tickets in PDF format.

This year the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2026 will be held on December 6, 2026. Over 8 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year. Through this recruitment drive more than 500 posts will be filled.

How to download UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the homepage, go to the candidates section.

Click the "Download Admit Card" option.

Choose the UPPSC PCS Preliminary Examination 2026 link.

Fill in your login credentials such as registration details and date of birth.

Click on the Submit button.

Your UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026 will display on the screen.

Check the information provided on the hall ticket.

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Details mentioned in UPPSC PCS Hall Ticket 2026

Name of Candidate

Roll Number

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature

Exam Date and Time

Exam Centre Name and Address

Reporting Time

Exam Day Instructions

Candidate’s Category

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UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026 expected release date

Even though the commission hasn't specified the exact date for the admit card release, applicants should anticipate the hall ticket to be available approximately on December 1, 2026.

After it becomes available, candidates will be able to access and obtain their admit cards via the official UPPSC website by entering their login details, including their username and password.