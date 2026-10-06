Tuesday, October 06, 2026 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / UPSC Combined Defence Services 2 result 2026 expected soon; check details

UPSC Combined Defence Services 2 result 2026 expected soon; check details

The UPSC Combined Defence Services 2 result 2026 is anticipated to be out soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result from the official website, upsc.gov.in

UPSC Combined Defence Services 2 result 2026

UPSC Combined Defence Services 2 result 2026. Photo: Shutterstock

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 result 2026 is anticipated to be released shortly by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The official release date has not yet been announced by the exam-conducting body.
 
Once the results are available, they can be downloaded from the official UPSC website as a PDF that includes the roll numbers of eligible applicants. The exam was administered in three offline shifts on September 13, 2026.

How to check the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.
 
Step 2: Now on the page, press on the link titled "CDS 2 Result 2026"
 
 
Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon the CDS 2 result 2026 will be showcased on the screen.

Also Read

AP LAWCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment 2026

AP LAWCET Phase 1 seat allotment result 2026 today: Steps to check online

Modi, Narendra Modi

Must bring youth into public services: PM at UPSC centenary celebrations

NEET PG 2026

NEET PG 2026 toppers list out: AIR 1 scores 641 marks; check the list here

NEET PG 2026 Result out

NEET PG 2026 result out at natboard.edu.in: Know steps to check scorecard

UPSC NDA 2 exam result 2026

UPSC NDA 2 result 2026 expected soon: Check date, link and steps here

 
Step 4: Candidates can use Ctrl+F to look up their roll number or name.
 
Step 5: Download the PDF and take its printout. 

CDS 2 Result Past Years' Trends

After the announcement of the final outcome, candidates' scores are made public. If they have chosen to do so, the CDS scorecard for unqualified applicants is also made available.
 
The CDS 2 result for 2026 is expected to be revealed shortly; in the meantime, candidates can see the release dates for previous years below:
 
·        2025: October 9
 
·        2024: September 20
 
·        2023: October 3
 

What after the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026?

The candidates' scores will not be included in the result PDF. Candidates who pass the CDS 2 exam will be invited to the SSB interview round; those who are chosen must thereafter show up for a medical examination.
 
The CDS marksheet is made available once the selection procedure is over. It contains the test results of applicants who passed and were selected for the training course.

More From This Section

PSEB 2027 Board Exams

PSEB board exams 2027: Class 10, 12 form schedule and fee dates announced

RBSE 10th board exam 2027

RBSE 10th board exam 2027 to be held twice a year, Main exam in Feb-March

CAT 2026 correction window opens

CAT 2026 correction window opens today: Check editable fields, deadline

JEE Main 2027 registration by NTA

JEE Main 2027 registration to start soon on NTA portal, check details here

world teachers' day 2026

World Teachers' Day 2026: Date, history, significance, celebration and more

Topics : UPSC Defence news exam results

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchIndia Bloc March TodayTCS Q2 Results PreviewRBI MPC Meeting DateReforms on the cardsPrivate bank stocksDrishyam 3 Box OfficeGold Silver Rate Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 4:40 PM IST