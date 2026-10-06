UPSC Combined Defence Services 2 result 2026 expected soon; check details
The UPSC Combined Defence Services 2 result 2026 is anticipated to be out soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result from the official website, upsc.gov.in
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The Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 result 2026 is anticipated to be released shortly by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The official release date has not yet been announced by the exam-conducting body.
Once the results are available, they can be downloaded from the official UPSC website as a PDF that includes the roll numbers of eligible applicants. The exam was administered in three offline shifts on September 13, 2026.
How to check the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026?
Step 1: Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Now on the page, press on the link titled "CDS 2 Result 2026"
Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon the CDS 2 result 2026 will be showcased on the screen.
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Step 4: Candidates can use Ctrl+F to look up their roll number or name.
Step 5: Download the PDF and take its printout.
CDS 2 Result Past Years' Trends
After the announcement of the final outcome, candidates' scores are made public. If they have chosen to do so, the CDS scorecard for unqualified applicants is also made available.
The CDS 2 result for 2026 is expected to be revealed shortly; in the meantime, candidates can see the release dates for previous years below:
· 2025: October 9
· 2024: September 20
· 2023: October 3
· 2022: September 23.
What after the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026?
The candidates' scores will not be included in the result PDF. Candidates who pass the CDS 2 exam will be invited to the SSB interview round; those who are chosen must thereafter show up for a medical examination.
The CDS marksheet is made available once the selection procedure is over. It contains the test results of applicants who passed and were selected for the training course.
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First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 4:40 PM IST