UPSC NDA 2 result 2026 expected soon: Check date, link and steps here
UPSC will soon announce the NDA 2 result 2026 at upsc.gov.in for the exams conducted on Sept 13. Candidates can check the results on upsc.gov.in in PDF format, listing qualified candidates
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The results of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA II), 2026 are anticipated to be released shortly by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can use the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, to verify their qualifying status after it has been announced.
The written exam was administered nationwide on September 13, 2026, and the results will probably be made public around the final week of September or the first week of October.
How to check UPSC NDA 2 Result 2026?
· Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.
· Visit the Examinations or what’s new section.
· Search for the link related to NDA & NA Examination (II), 2026.
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· Click on the link for the written examination result.
· Open the result PDF.
· Use the search option to find your roll number.
· Download and save the PDF for later use.
What happens after NDA 2 Result 2026?
In order to be assigned SSB centres and dates, candidates who are eligible for the written exam must register online at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in within 2 weeks of the results being announced. The qualified applicants will then be chosen over the course of a 5-day, 2-stage selection process at the Service Selection Boards.
OIR tests and PP&DT make up the first stage, whereas psychology tests, GTO tasks, in-person interviews, and conferences make up the second. A Board of Service Medical Officers conducts a comprehensive medical examination of those recommended by the SSB. Ultimately, the ultimate merit list is created by the UPSC.
More about the UPSC NDA 2 exam 2026
If you pass the written exam, you have simply passed the first round of the selection process. Candidates must go through the multi-step selection procedure if they have qualifying roll numbers.
To guarantee their SSB interview slots, shortlisted candidates must register on the Indian Army's official recruitment website within the allotted time. The results of the written exam are anticipated to be made available by UPSC in PDF format. The roll numbers of applicants who have advanced to the next round of the selection process will be included in the PDF.
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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 10:42 AM IST