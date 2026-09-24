Thursday, September 24, 2026 | 10:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / UPSC NDA 2 result 2026 expected soon: Check date, link and steps here

UPSC NDA 2 result 2026 expected soon: Check date, link and steps here

UPSC will soon announce the NDA 2 result 2026 at upsc.gov.in for the exams conducted on Sept 13. Candidates can check the results on upsc.gov.in in PDF format, listing qualified candidates

UPSC NDA 2 exam result 2026

UPSC NDA 2 exam result 2026

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 10:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The results of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA II), 2026 are anticipated to be released shortly by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can use the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, to verify their qualifying status after it has been announced.
 
The written exam was administered nationwide on September 13, 2026, and the results will probably be made public around the final week of September or the first week of October.

How to check UPSC NDA 2 Result 2026?

·        Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.
 
·        Visit the Examinations or what’s new section.
 
 
·        Search for the link related to NDA & NA Examination (II), 2026.

Also Read

AYUSH

India's Ayush market could reach $213 billion by 2030: Primus Partners

NEET PG 2026

NBEMS NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: How to Download the Provisional Answer Key?

Haryana D.El.Ed October 2026 Exam

Haryana D.El.Ed October 2026 admit card out: Check date and exam details

Photo: Wikipedia

Solar Ind snaps 5-day losing streak, gains 4%; MOFSL initiates BUY rating

Unimech Aerospace up 7%; what’s driving stock to zooms 144% from March low

Unimech soars 7%, up 144% from Mar low; what's driving this defence stock?

 
·        Click on the link for the written examination result.
 
·        Open the result PDF.
 
·        Use the search option to find your roll number.
 
·        Download and save the PDF for later use. 

What happens after NDA 2 Result 2026?

In order to be assigned SSB centres and dates, candidates who are eligible for the written exam must register online at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in within 2 weeks of the results being announced. The qualified applicants will then be chosen over the course of a 5-day, 2-stage selection process at the Service Selection Boards.
 
OIR tests and PP&DT make up the first stage, whereas psychology tests, GTO tasks, in-person interviews, and conferences make up the second. A Board of Service Medical Officers conducts a comprehensive medical examination of those recommended by the SSB. Ultimately, the ultimate merit list is created by the UPSC. 

More about the UPSC NDA 2 exam 2026

If you pass the written exam, you have simply passed the first round of the selection process. Candidates must go through the multi-step selection procedure if they have qualifying roll numbers.
 
To guarantee their SSB interview slots, shortlisted candidates must register on the Indian Army's official recruitment website within the allotted time. The results of the written exam are anticipated to be made available by UPSC in PDF format. The roll numbers of applicants who have advanced to the next round of the selection process will be included in the PDF. 
 

More From This Section

ICAI CA exams 2027

ICAI releases CA 2027 Foundation, Intermediate exam dates from January 2

Schools closed in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh due to deep depression

Schools closed in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh due to deep depression, know more

CBSE board exam date sheet 2027

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Timetable for Class 10, 12 expected soon, know more

Skill

Govt skilling programmes struggle to produce workplace-ready talent: Report

NBEMS revised cut offs in NEET 2026 exams

NEET SS 2025: NBEMS reduces cut-off from 50th to 30th percentile, know why

Topics : UPSC Indian Army defence firms exam results Entrance Exams entrance test government of India indian government govt jobs govt job

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchStocks to buyNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashSS Retail sharesDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 10:42 AM IST