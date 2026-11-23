The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, will start the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 tomorrow, November 24, 2026.

Candidates wishing to teach Classes 1 to 8 in schools statewise will be able to send their applications on the official websites, uptet.upessc.org and upessc.up.gov.in. The last date to make the payment of the exam fee is December 23, 2026. The UPTET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on February 26 and 27, 2027.

Official notification on UPTET 2026 registration

The commission released a brief notification on November 18, 2026, through Letter No. 3585/42(2026)/Adhiyachan (Vigyapan)/2026-27. The detailed notification and application link are planned to be made available on November 24. Candidates should complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process before filling out the UPTET 2026 application form.

UPTET 2026 important dates

Short notification released- November 18, 2026

Detailed notification and registration starts- November 24, 2026

Last date for fee payment- December 23, 2026

Application correction deadline- December 27, 2026

UPTET 2026 examination- February 26 and 27, 2027.

How to apply for UPTET 2026?

Go to the official UPTET website, uptet.upessc.org or upessc.up.gov.in.

Finish the One Time Registration (OTR) process by entering the required basic details, mobile number and email address.

Log in using the OTR number generated during registration.

Choose Advertisement No. 10/2026 and proceed to the application form.

Fill in personal, educational and professional qualification details.

Pick Paper I, Paper II or both, depending on the eligibility criteria.

Upload the required photograph, signature and supporting documents in the prescribed format.

Make the payment of the application fee online by December 23, 2026.

Check the details, submit the application form and download the confirmation page for later.

UPTET 2026 eligibility criteria

Paper I (Classes 1 to 5): Candidates should have a graduation degree along with a 2-year BTC or Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.), either completed or pursuing. Applicants with at least 50% marks in Class 12 and a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) degree are also eligible.

Paper II (Classes 6 to 8): Candidates should have a graduation degree with a 2-year BTC, D.El.Ed. or Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) qualification, either completed or pursuing. Candidates with at least 50% marks in Class 12 and a 4-year B.El.Ed., B.A.-B.Ed. or B.Sc.-B.Ed. qualification can also apply.