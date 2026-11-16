US poll results: Hopes of relief for Indian students but concerns stay

While the outcome is unlikely to bring immediate changes to immigration policies, it could improve perceptions about the US and encourage students to reconsider it when evaluating overseas education options.

“The election results could bring some optimism but we must distinguish between political reassurance and actual policy change. A change in Congress does not automatically change immigration policies, which remain largely under the administration’s control,” said Syed Sultan Ahmed, chairperson of the Association of International Schools of India.

He said the new political balance could bring greater scrutiny of restrictive measures, particularly for Optional Practical Training (OPT), which allows eligible F-1 visa students to gain practical work experience in the US after graduation.

“The real concern is not just securing admission to a good university but understanding what happens after graduation. When families invest significant resources in international education, uncertainty becomes one of the biggest deterrents. What students need is not a favourable political mood, but a predictable educational journey,” Ahmed said.

Aritra Ghosal, founder and chief executive officer of international education consultancy OneStep Global, said the political developments could help restore confidence in the US education-to-employment pathway, particularly if they lead to greater scrutiny of immigration proposals that have affected international students and skilled workers.

The company’s 2026 Agent Pulse Survey, covering 100 leading education agents across South Asia, found that 52 per cent of the respondents identified US political and policy uncertainty as a concern, while 59 per cent cited visa uncertainty.

Ghosal said students are evaluating the US not just on academic quality, but also on professional opportunities after graduation. OPT has traditionally been a key draw — especially for students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics programmes, who can extend their initial 12-month training period by an additional 24 months.

Uncertainty about OPT, including proposed changes to its fee structure, and employment-related immigration policies had added to families’ financial and career considerations, he said.

The election results could create room for greater policy scrutiny, but restoring confidence will require clearer and more consistent regulations.

The potential improvement in sentiment comes against the backdrop of a decline in Indian student mobility to the US. F-1 student visas issued to Indian nationals peaked at 130,730 in FY23 before declining to 86,067 in FY24 then further to 40,077 in FY25, according to data from the US Department of State.

The number of F-1 visas issued to Indians in FY26 stood at 4,515 till February, the latest month for which data is available.

Data from Common App showed a 15 per cent decline in Indian first-year undergraduate applicants during the 2025-26 application cycle.

The changed political balance could make it harder for President Donald Trump’s administration to push further restrictive immigration legislation without opposition, while giving Democrats greater scope to question immigration-related decisions.

“It could improve the outlook (for Indian students considering the US), but I would not expect an immediate change in immigration policy. It would make it more difficult for the Trump administration to push through restrictive immigration legislation without opposition. It would also give Democrats greater powers to question and scrutinise immigration-related decisions,” said Rohit Jain, managing partner at Singhania & Co.

For students, this could offer some reassurance around policies affecting post-study work opportunities. However, Jain said Trump continues to exercise considerable control over immigration enforcement and visa policies, and election results alone would not reverse restrictions already in place.

While Congress could push for greater transparency in visa processing, fundamental changes to immigration provisions governed by federal law would still require congressional approval, Jain said. The more immediate impact, therefore, is likely to be stricter oversight of restrictive decisions rather than a direct rewrite of visa rules.

These political developments could also influence how students compare the US with alternative destinations such as the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Ahmed said Indian families are increasingly evaluating choices based on affordability, safety, employability and post-study opportunities, rather than university rankings and reputation alone.

Ghosal said students were keeping multiple destinations open, although the US continued to have an edge in research, technology, innovation and specialised programmes.

“The election results may encourage some families to reconsider the US, but confidence will ultimately depend on consistent policies and meaningful opportunities. Ultimately, confidence in American higher education will have to be rebuilt through consistent action, not simply election results,” Ahmed said.

Cautious optimism