Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection: Movie slows after strong start

Pawan Kalyan Ustaad Bhagat Singh on box office: Pawan Kalyan returned to theatres in a powerful new avatar as a fierce police officer in the action drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Released on March 19, the film initially struck a strong chord with the masses, riding high on the actor’s star power and delivering an impressive opening.

However, its momentum has since been tested by the dominance of the Bollywood blockbuster Dhurandhar 2. By Day 7, the film witnessed a noticeable dip in both box office collections and overall theatre occupancy. Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s box office journey appears all but over, with the film emerging as a major disappointment and heading towards an early exit from theatres.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Global box office report

The movie has managed to sustain a modest pace during its first week, according to the recent industry figures report by trade tracker Sacnilk. Ustaad Bhagat Singh has made Rs 86.47 crore worldwide in the first six days of its theatrical run.

The movie made a gross total of Rs 76.05 crore, with a net collection of Rs 64.60 crore in India. The film earned an additional Rs 10.42 crore abroad, demonstrating Pawan Kalyan's continued popularity among the NRI audience.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

· Day 1 – 34.75 crore

· Day 2 – 9 crore

· Day 3 – 9.1 crore

· Day 4 – 7.5 crore

· Day 5 – 2.5 crore

· Day 6 – 1.75 crore

Total – 64.6 crore.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh vs Dhurundhar 2

The extraordinary success of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has significantly shaped the film’s trajectory at the box office. The Bollywood action movie is currently “wreaking havoc” at the box office, coming very close to earning Rs 1000 crore worldwide in just one week. Due to intense rivalry, Ustaad Bhagat Singh's screen count and show times is reported to have been impacted, especially in multiplexes and urban areas where the Ranveer Singh film has established a strong lead.

Although it did not quite reach the record-breaking heights many fans had anticipated, the movie witnessed a boost during its first weekend of release. According to Sacnilk, the film made Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday after earning Rs 9.10 crore on Saturday (Day 3). The real challenge, however, started on Monday when collections fell sharply to Rs 2.50 crore and then to Rs 1.75 crore on Tuesday.

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, and KS Ravikumar play important parts in this Telugu action drama, which is directed by Harish Shankar. Under the name Mythri Movie Makers, Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar produced it. On March 19, the movie was released in theaters.