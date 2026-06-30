UPTET admit card 2026 out: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the UPTET 2026 exam will be administered in several Uttar Pradesh exam centres from July 2 to July 4. Candidates must download separate admit cards for each exam if they have registered for both papers.

UPTET 2026 Exam Schedule

The official timetable states that Paper 2, intended for candidates who want to teach Classes 6 to 8, will take place on July 2 in two shifts: 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. On July 3, the morning session will also cover the same paper.

Candidates wishing to be eligible to teach Classes 1 to 5 will take Paper 1 on July 3 during the afternoon shift and on July 4 during the morning shift. Candidates must arrive at their exam locations at least one hour before the test starts.

How to download the UPTET Admit Card 2026?

· Visit the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in.

· Click on the UPTET Admit Card 2026 link.

· Choose the UPTET 2026 examination option.

· Fill in the registration number or mobile number.

· Enter the required details, including name or father's name, date of birth and security code.

· Submit the details.

ALSO READ: UP govt issues Teachers' Guideline 2026 to tackle heatwave risks in schools · Download and print the admit card for later reference.

Details mentioned in UP TET Admit Card 2026

Candidates should confirm that the following information is accurate after downloading the Uttar Pradesh TET Admit Card 2026.

Before the exams, candidates should use the official portal to alert UPESSC immediately if any information is inaccurate.

· Candidate's name and photograph

· Roll number

· Exam date and shift

· Reporting time

· Examination centre address

· Important exam-day instructions.

UP TET 2026 Exams Pattern

Both Hindi and English will be used in the offline pen-and-paper (OMR) mode of the exam. Candidates who pass the UPTET are eligible for the state's next teacher recruitment processes, and the qualifying certificate remains valid for life.