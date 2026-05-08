The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the Madhyamik Class 10 results on May 8, 2026. Students can now check and download their scorecards from the official websites. A press conference was held to declare the WBBSE Class 10 results, with Abhirup Bhadra securing the first rank with 99.71%.

The Madhyamik examinations were conducted in a single shift from 10:45 am to 2 pm between February 2 and February 12, 2026. The exams began with the first language paper and concluded with optional elective subjects. Students were given the first 15 minutes to read the question paper.

Apart from the official websites, results can also be accessed through the HT Portal and wbbsedata.com. The link to check the Class 10 results became active at 10:15 am today.

WBBSE Madhyamik Toppers List 2026

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu class 12th results 2026 released with 95.20% pass percentage This year, 9,71,340 students appeared for the Madhyamik examinations across the state. The board conducted the exams at 2,682 centres, including 945 main venues and 1,737 sub-centres. According to officials, elaborate arrangements were made to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations.

WBBSE Class 10 Results: Steps to Check and Download

Step 1: Visit the West Bengal Board's official website.

Step 2: Press the “WBBSE Madhyamik Result” link.

Step 3: Click the login button.

Step 4: Fill in the roll number and other required credentials.

Step 5: The WBBSE Class 10 result will display on the screen.

How can I check the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 via SMS?

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type: “WB10 [Your Roll Number]”

Step 3: Send the message to 58888

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 result 2026 expected soon on website; know expected date Step 4: The result will be sent directly to your mobile phone after submission.

How to download the WBBSE Class 10 Marksheet via DigiLocker?

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app or visit the DigiLocker website

Step 2: Log in using your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number

Step 3: Open the “Education and Learning” section on the dashboard and search for “West Bengal Board of Secondary Education”

Step 4: Choose the “Class X Marksheet” option

Step 5: Fill in your roll and other required details

Step 6: Press the submit button and download the marksheet for later use.

Madhyamik 2026 Examination and Supplementary Process Explained

The Madhyamik written examinations were conducted from February 2 to February 12 this year. The exams were held in a single shift each day from 10:45 am to 2 pm, with students being given an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper before beginning their answers. According to officials, students who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for compartment examinations later this year, allowing them to avoid losing an academic year. However, candidates failing in three or more subjects will have to repeat the entire course next year.