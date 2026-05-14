WBCHSE HS 12th Toppers List 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the West Bengal Board Class 12 results through a press conference held at 10.30 am today. The result link will be activated at 11 am after which students can download their scorecards from 11 am onwards.

The West Bengal board will release the toppers’ list, best-performing districts, and other crucial information from 23 districts on the official websites at wbchse.wb.gov.in, and wbresults.nic.in. The pass percentage, according to the board, stood at 86.83 this year.

The exams for WBCHSE took place between February 12 and February 27, 2026. The papers were held from 10 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. throughout a single shift.

How to check the WBCHSE West Bengal board HS 12th result 2026?

Visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in.

Press on ‘West Bengal HS Result 2026’.

Fill in your roll number and date of birth and then click 'Submit'.

Your result will display on screen.

Download and save as PDF.

ALSO READ: CBSE CTET September 2026: Registration, important dates, eligibility & more Take a printout for later use until the official marksheet is distributed. Keep your admit card handy as roll number details are printed.

West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2026 passing marks

To pass the West Bengal higher secondary exam, students must receive at least 30% in each subject. Theory, practical, and project components are all part of the total evaluation. To be eligible for advanced studies, candidates must additionally receive at least 30% in both the theory papers and the practical or project sections.

WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2026: What after results?

The initial online marksheet that is made available will be provisional. The corresponding schools connected to the WBCHSE board will then distribute the original mark sheets and pass certificates. Until official documentation is released, students are urged to save a printed copy of the provisional result for counseling and admissions purposes.

State universities in West Bengal, such as Calcutta University, Jadavpur University, and Presidency University, usually open their online application portals in 10-14 days after the results are announced. Within a week of the high school results, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) distributes the WBJEE counseling programs.