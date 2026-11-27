WBCHSE West Bengal HS Semester 3 Result 2027 out today on website
WBCHSE will declare the HS Semester 3 Exam 2027 result today, Nov 27, 2026 at wbchse.wb.gov.in at 3:00 pm. The exam was conducted from Sept 21 to Oct 14, 2026 in a single shift
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West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the West Bengal HS Semester 3 Result 2027 today, November 27, 2026, online on the official result portal.
As per the council's notification, the result was scheduled to be released during a press conference at 2:30 pm at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata. Students can now view and download their provisional marksheets from 3:00 PM onwards.
The WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Examination 2027 was held from September 21 to October 14, 2026. Most exams occurred in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM (1 hour 30 minutes).
How to check the West Bengal HS 3rd Semester Result 2027?
Go to the official result website at result.wb.gov.in.
Search for the link for WB HS Semester 3 Result 2027 on the homepage.
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Click on the result link.
Choose the Semester System option, if shown.
Fill in your examination roll number and registration number in the required fields.
Submit the login details.
Your West Bengal HS Semester 3 Result 2027 will be displayed on the screen.
View your subject-wise marks and qualifying status.
Download the provisional marksheet and save it for later use.
Students are recommended to keep a printed copy of their online result until they obtain the original marksheet from their respective schools.
WBCHSE Semester 3 Result 2026-27: Pass Percentage and Result Statistics
Around 7.5 lakh students appeared for the WB HS Semester III examination 2026-27. The overall pass percentage for the WBCHSE third semester result stood at 92.6%. The Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 98%, while Commerce students achieved a pass percentage of 98.11%. The Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 91%.
Details mentioned on WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Marksheet 2027
Student's Name
Examination Roll Number
Registration Number
Board Name
Examination Name
Subject-wise Marks
Qualifying Status.
WB HS Semester 3 Result 2027: What happens after the result?
If students notice any errors in their personal information or exam scores, they must contact their individual schools or the relevant board officials to seek clarification. Those who successfully pass the examination can proceed with their studies in preparation for the next Semester IV exam.
It is essential for students to stay updated on the council's notifications concerning the upcoming exam timetable and registration process. As per the council's annual working plan, online registration for the Semester IV and Semester III Supplementary Examination 2027 is set to occur from December 2 to 23, 2026.
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First Published: Nov 27 2026 | 2:07 PM IST