WBJEE 2026 registration starts today at wbjeeb.nic.in, check key details

The WBJEE 2026 registration and application procedure will begin today, March 10, 2026, and run through April 5, 2026, according to the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board. To submit their applications, eligible applicants for the entrance exams must go to the WBJEEB official website.

Those interested in applying to the undergraduate programs in architecture, pharmacy, engineering and technology in West Bengal take this exam. The registration and application process must be finished before the deadline for self-financing engineering and technical courses. The WBJEE 2026 entrance exam is set for May 24, 2026, according to the official notice.

WBJEE 2026 Important Dates

· Online application with payment of fees: March 10 to April 5, 2026

· Online correction and downloading the revised confirmation page: April 7 to 9, 2026

· Download of Admit Card: May 15 to 24, 2026

· Date of Examination: May 24, 2026- Paper-I (Mathematics) and Paper-II (Physics & Chemistry)

· Examination timings- 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

ALSO READ: 5 schools in Gurugram receive bomb threat emails; nothing suspicious found · Publication of Results: June 2026.

How to apply for WBJEE 2026 Registration?

Step 1: Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

Step 2: Press on the “WBJEE 2026 Registration” link.

Step 3: Enrol by filling in the essential basic details.

Step 4: After registration, note down the WBJEE 2026 application number.

Step 5: Log in using the credentials and enter the online application form.

Step 6: Choose the preferred exam cities.

Step 7: Upload scanned copies of the photo and sign.

Step 8: Make the payment of the application fee using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Step 9: Save and submit the form

ALSO READ: From school closures to WFH: How Asia is tackling oil supply crunch Step 10: Download the form for future use.

WBJEE 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

· Nationality: The candidate must be an Indian citizen and a West Bengal domicile certificate holder.

· Age Limit: Minimum age must be 17 yrs old. No upper age limit for most courses. The maximum age limit is 25 years.

· Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent.

· Required subjects involve Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry/Biotechnology/Computer Science/Computer Application/Technical Vocational subjects.

ALSO READ: JEE Advanced 2026: Exam to be held on May 17, registration from April 23 · Minimum Marks Requirement: Candidates must score at least 45% marks in the three required subjects. The reserved category requires a minimum of 40% marks. Candidates should score in Class 12 at least 30% marks in English.

WBJEE 2026 Registration Application Fees

· General Male Candidates: ₹500

· General Female Candidates and Male Candidates of SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/TFW: ₹400

· Female Candidates of SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/TFW and Third Gender (General Category): ₹300