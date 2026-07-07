Tuesday, July 07, 2026 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / WBJEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment result link at wbjeeb.nic.in, know more

WBJEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment result link at wbjeeb.nic.in, know more

WBJEE 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result will be out today on WBJEEB's official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The fee payment, verification and reporting to institutions will be permitted till July 11

WBJEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment result

WBJEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment result

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE round 1 seat allocation for 2026 today, July 7. The link for round 1 WBJEE 2026 seat allocation will be activated by the authorities on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates must provide their WBJEE roll number and password to verify the seat allocation.
 
The WBJEE 2026 seat distribution will be determined by the exam results, selections completed, category, and seat availability. The seat allocation letter is available for download by students who have successfully enrolled for the WBJEE 2026 counselling registration.

WBJEE 2026 Round-Wise Counselling Schedule

Candidates can participate in the next rounds without losing their prior registration if they are not selected for a seat in Round 1 or if they would like to improve their allocation:
 
 
·        Round 1 fee payment & reporting: 7 July to 11, 2026
 
·        Round 2 registration & choice filling: 13 July to 17, 2026

Also Read

KCET 2026 mock seat allotment

KCET 2026 mock seat allotment link out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

MCQ, entrance exam, test

MCQ-based entrance exams test intelligence in less time: NITI Aayog member

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata accuses TMC rebels of BJP nexus, dares them to join saffron party

Chandrima Bhattacharya

Chandrima Bhattacharya resigns as TMC Mamata Banerjee faction Bengal chief

NEET UG Result 2026

NEET UG 2026 result date: NTA expects to declare re-exam results by July 20

 
·        Round 2 seat allotment result: 21 July, 2026
 
·        Round 3 registration & choice filling: 24 July to 26, 2026
 
·        Round 3 seat allotment result: 28 July, 2026
 
·        Withdrawal window: 28 July to 30, 2026.  ALSO READ: MP Board 5th, 8th result 2026 to be out today at 2 pm; here's how to check

How to check WBJEE 2026 seat allotment status?

·        Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in
 
·        Press on the “WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026” link under the Examination menu
 
·        Log in using your application number, password, and security PIN
 
·        Check and download the allotment letter
 
·        Pay the seat acceptance fee (₹5,000, refundable) if satisfied with the seat allocation.

Documents needed for WBJEE 2026 seat allotment

When reporting to their designated institute for verification, candidates who were given a seat through the WBJEE 2026 seat allotment must bring the following documentation:
 
·        WBJEE rank card and provisional allotment letter
 
·        Confirmation page of WBJEE 2026
 
·        Class 10 admit card/marksheet for age and English-mark verification
 
·        Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B), if applicable
 
·        Domicile and income certificates, where applicable
 
·        JEE Main 2026 result, if used for admission. 

More about the WBJEE seat allotment 2026

To avoid their seat failing for the next round, candidates are urged to finish paying the seat acceptance fee and verifying their documents before the deadline.
 
JEE Main-qualified applicants are still eligible for 10% of authorised seats in self-financing institutions, according to WBJEEB. Candidates should routinely monitor wbjeeb.nic.in for information on cutoffs, upgraded allotments, and future rounds.

What to do after WBJEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment?

After the seat allocation is released, candidates have three choices. After accepting their seat, candidates have the option to accept, freeze, or upgrade their assigned seat. The choices after WBJEE seat allocation are listed below:
 
·        Accept and freeze the assigned seat- After accepting the seat, applicants must pay the seat acceptance fee. Download the WBJEE seat allotment letter 2026, which is provisional and dependent on colleges' physical verification.
 
·        Accept and select the upgrade option- Candidates will also be able to select a different seat. Students must download the allotment letter and pay the acceptance fee when accepting a seat.

More From This Section

Navodaya Admission 2027

Navodaya Admission 2027: JNVST Class 6 registration begins, apply by Jul 31

MP Board 5th, 8th result 2026

MP Board 5th, 8th result 2026 to be out today at 2 pm; here's how to check

Odisha textbooks, Odisha textbook errors, Odisha school education, Odisha NEP 2020, National Education Policy 2020, SCERT Odisha, State Council of Educational Research and Training Odisha, Directorate of Teacher Education Odisha, DTE Odisha, OSEPA, O

Odisha textbook fiasco: Why a batch of school books was riddled with errorspremium

NTA NEET UG Re-test 2026

NEET UG Re-test 2026: NTA urges candidates to update their bank details

Mumbai rains

Mumbai University postpones all exams amid heavy rain, check new dates

Topics : West Bengal Entrance Exams exam results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q1 Business UpdateTCS Q1 PreviewBAT-BMS App ControversyCochin Shipyard OFSMP Board Class 8th, 5th Supplementary ResultTechnology NewsPersonal Finance