WBJEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment result link at wbjeeb.nic.in, know more

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE round 1 seat allocation for 2026 today, July 7. The link for round 1 WBJEE 2026 seat allocation will be activated by the authorities on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates must provide their WBJEE roll number and password to verify the seat allocation.

The WBJEE 2026 seat distribution will be determined by the exam results, selections completed, category, and seat availability. The seat allocation letter is available for download by students who have successfully enrolled for the WBJEE 2026 counselling registration.

WBJEE 2026 Round-Wise Counselling Schedule

Candidates can participate in the next rounds without losing their prior registration if they are not selected for a seat in Round 1 or if they would like to improve their allocation:

· Round 1 fee payment & reporting: 7 July to 11, 2026

· Round 2 registration & choice filling: 13 July to 17, 2026

· Round 2 seat allotment result: 21 July, 2026

· Round 3 registration & choice filling: 24 July to 26, 2026

· Round 3 seat allotment result: 28 July, 2026

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How to check WBJEE 2026 seat allotment status?

· Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

· Press on the “WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026” link under the Examination menu

· Log in using your application number, password, and security PIN

· Check and download the allotment letter

· Pay the seat acceptance fee (₹5,000, refundable) if satisfied with the seat allocation.

Documents needed for WBJEE 2026 seat allotment

When reporting to their designated institute for verification, candidates who were given a seat through the WBJEE 2026 seat allotment must bring the following documentation:

· WBJEE rank card and provisional allotment letter

· Confirmation page of WBJEE 2026

· Class 10 admit card/marksheet for age and English-mark verification

· Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B), if applicable

· Domicile and income certificates, where applicable

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More about the WBJEE seat allotment 2026

To avoid their seat failing for the next round, candidates are urged to finish paying the seat acceptance fee and verifying their documents before the deadline.

JEE Main-qualified applicants are still eligible for 10% of authorised seats in self-financing institutions, according to WBJEEB. Candidates should routinely monitor wbjeeb.nic.in for information on cutoffs, upgraded allotments, and future rounds.

What to do after WBJEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment?

After the seat allocation is released, candidates have three choices. After accepting their seat, candidates have the option to accept, freeze, or upgrade their assigned seat. The choices after WBJEE seat allocation are listed below:

· Accept and freeze the assigned seat- After accepting the seat, applicants must pay the seat acceptance fee. Download the WBJEE seat allotment letter 2026, which is provisional and dependent on colleges' physical verification.

· Accept and select the upgrade option- Candidates will also be able to select a different seat. Students must download the allotment letter and pay the acceptance fee when accepting a seat.