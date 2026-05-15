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WBJEE Admit Cards 2026 out: Here's how to download PDF using login details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Board has issued the entrance exam admit card today, May 15. WBJEE 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 24, 2026

WBJEE Admit Cards 2026

WBJEE Admit Cards 2026

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 2:14 PM IST

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The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) released the WBJEE Admit Card 2026 on the official website today, May 15. Candidates taking the WBJEE 2026 entrance exam can download their hall tickets online using their application form number, password, or date of birth.
 
For admission to B.Tech, B.Arch, and BPharm programs, the WBJEE 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on May 24. At the exam centre, candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card and a legitimate photo ID. 

WBJEE Admit Card 2026: How to download PDF?

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB
 
 
Step 2: Click on Examinations and route to WBJEE
 
Step 3: Press on the WBJEE 2026 admit card link

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Step 4: Log in with the application number and password
 
Step 5: The admit cards will be showcased
 
Step 6: Download the admit cards for later reference. 

Details mentioned on WBJEE Admit Card 2026

The hall ticket will include important information such as exam centre, reporting time, exam schedule, and candidate information. Candidates are advised to download the WBJEE 2026 admit card as soon as the link is activated and verify all details carefully.

WBJEE Admit Card 2026: Important Instructions

·        Candidates must use their WBJEE 2026 application number along with their password or date of birth to access the admit card online.
 
·        The examination centre assigned by WBJEEB will be final and requests for changes will not be accepted.
 
·        Candidates must bring a printed copy of the WBJEE 2026 admit card to the examination hall for verification.
 
·        Along with the hall ticket, candidates should also bring one valid original photo identity proof.
 
·        Accepted ID proofs involve Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, PAN Card, or School/College ID Card
 
·        Candidates should carefully review all details on the WBJEE 2026 admit card and keep the documents ready before the exam day. 
 

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Topics : Admit Card West Bengal Entrance Exams

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 2:14 PM IST

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