Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure speedy justice in paper leak cases. The announcement comes amid nationwide protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged irregularities in the Neet examination.

The Prime Minister said the fast-track courts would ensure the swift disposal of paper leak cases and stringent punishment for those found guilty. He added that directions had been issued to the concerned departments to take all necessary steps for implementing the decision.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."

Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026

The announcement comes amid protests by students, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), over alleged irregularities in the Neet examination and it's demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protests have prompted heightened security across central Delhi.