World Teachers’ Day, observed annually on October 5, recognises teachers’ contribution to education while highlighting the professional conditions that shape their work. In 2026, the observance marks 60 years of the 1966 ILO-UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

The purpose of World Teachers' Day is to honour the vital role that teachers play in both society and education. The day honours teachers everywhere while drawing attention to the difficulties they encounter and the resources they require to assist children's learning and development. Every year on September 5, India celebrates Teachers' Day.

World Teachers' Day 2026 history

Since 1994, World Teachers' Day has been celebrated. The 1966 International Labour Organisation (ILO)/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers was adopted on October 5.

ALSO READ: Bank holidays in October 2026: Check state-wise RBI holiday list of 11 days The recommendation establishes guidelines for training, hiring, employment, working conditions, and the rights and obligations of teachers. A separate suggestion regarding the position of teaching staff in higher education was adopted by the ILO in 1997.

World Teachers' Day 2026 theme and significance

The theme of World Teachers’ Day for 2026 is "Standing with teachers: 60 years of protecting the profession, advancing its status and shaping our futures".

To encourage society and government to support and elevate the prestige of teachers, the 2026 edition will focus on the challenges teachers face and strategies to address them.

The effects of digital technologies, climate change, inclusiveness, migration, and displacement are some of these issues. Teaching is not always given the respect and importance it deserves, which affects how teachers are appreciated and acknowledged.

Why is World Teachers' Day celebrated?

The UNESCO headquarters in Paris will host the worldwide event. Teachers, education ministers, legislators, academics, youth, and other education partners will all be there. The UNESCO-Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development will be presented at the event, along with talks about the future of the teaching profession. ALSO READ: NEET PG 2026 toppers list out: AIR 1 scores 641 marks; check the list here 2026 World Teachers’ Day wishes to share with your teachers · Happy World Teachers’ Day 2026! Thank you for inspiring us every day. Teachers do more than just impart knowledge. They assist students in learning new things, forming bonds with others, and acquiring the skills they will need in the future. World Teachers' Day is a chance to honour educators and draw attention to the resources they require to perform their jobs well.The UNESCO headquarters in Paris will host the worldwide event. Teachers, education ministers, legislators, academics, youth, and other education partners will all be there. The UNESCO-Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development will be presented at the event, along with talks about the future of the teaching profession.

· Wishing all teachers a very Happy World Teachers’ Day filled with appreciation and joy.

· Happy Teachers’ Day to the wonderful educators who make learning meaningful and exciting.

· Wishing teachers everywhere a joyful and memorable World Teachers’ Day.

· Happy Teachers’ Day to those who make education a journey worth remembering.

· Thank you for teaching us not only what to learn, but also how to think.

· Wishing you happiness today and success throughout the year. Happy Teachers’ Day!

· Your hard work creates opportunities for students every day. Thank you, teachers!

· Thank you for guiding us, encouraging us and helping us believe in ourselves. Happy Teachers’ Day!

· Wishing every teacher a day filled with respect, happiness and countless reasons to smile.

· Happy World Teachers’ Day! Your lessons go far beyond the classroom.

· To every teacher who inspires young minds, thank you for making a difference.

· Wishing all teachers success, happiness and recognition for their incredible contribution.

· Happy Teachers’ Day to those who turn challenges into opportunities to learn.

· Thank you for being our mentors, guides and constant sources of encouragement.

· A great teacher can change a life. Thank you for being that teacher. Happy Teachers’ Day!

· Wishing you a wonderful World Teachers’ Day filled with love and appreciation.

· Happy Teachers’ Day! Your patience and dedication inspire us more than words can say.

· Thank you for helping us discover our strengths and overcome our weaknesses.

· Wishing every teacher a beautiful day filled with gratitude from their students.

· Happy World Teachers’ Day to the people who help shape tomorrow’s world.

· Your knowledge lights the way for countless students. Happy Teachers’ Day!

· Thank you for making every lesson an opportunity to grow.

· Wishing all teachers the respect and recognition they truly deserve.

· Happy Teachers’ Day! May your dedication continue to inspire generations.

· To every teacher who believes in their students, thank you and Happy Teachers’ Day!

· Your words can inspire, your lessons can empower, and your guidance can transform lives.

· Happy World Teachers’ Day! May your classroom always be filled with curiosity and hope.