Education News
-
July 08, 2020, Wednesday
US asks foreign students to leave the country if classes go online
Harvard is among the first universities that has shifted completely to online teaching till a vaccine is found to tackle
-
July 08, 2020, Wednesday
JNU to conduct exams for students who failed to take online tests
Final year exams in universities will have to be conducted by September-end this year, the HRD Ministry announced on Monday
-
July 07, 2020, Tuesday
CBSE syllabus reduced by up to 30% for classes 9 to 12: Important details
CBSE syllabus 2020-2021: The curriculum has been rationalised while retaining the core elements
-
July 07, 2020, Tuesday
Application process for Bihar Intermediate admissions from July 8: Details
Students can apply online through the official site of Online Facilitation System for Students at ofssbihar.in.
-
July 07, 2020, Tuesday
Final year exams in Sept: Know latest UGC guidelines for college students
UGC has revised guidelines on examinations in view of coronavirus pandemic. All you need to know
-
July 07, 2020, Tuesday
Tamil Nadu 12th result likely to be declared today: Steps to check marks
TN 12th result 2020: Here are the steps to Check the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 or Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2020
-
July 06, 2020, Monday
Covid-19 impact: Final-year exams in universities postponed to September
The announcement has put to rest speculations that the exams for final-year students may be cancelled in view of the Covid-19 ...
-
July 06, 2020, Monday
UGC, HRD Ministry should clear stand on final year exams in varsities: HC
The high court said the stand should be made clear by Tuesday and directed that responsible officials from the Ministry of HRD ...
-
July 06, 2020, Monday
XLRI set to start Delhi-NCR campus with 120 students after AICTE nod
With the new campus in Delhi-NCR, XLRI-Xavier School of Management would augment the intake to 600 students
-
July 05, 2020, Sunday
CBSE partners with Facebook to launch curriculum on digital safety
According to CBSE officials, the comprehensive curriculum is aimed at ensuring online well-being of students and preparing them ...
-
July 05, 2020, Sunday
IIMs open to meeting MHRD midway on one-year post-graduate programmes
Responding to a query, IIM Bangalore director G Raghuram said that the matter needed to be discussed, "especially if the MHRD, ...
-
July 04, 2020, Saturday
Covid-19 impact: Punjab CM announces cancellation of college, varsity exams
The students will be promoted on the basis of their previous years' results and will also have an option to take the exams later, ...
-
July 04, 2020, Saturday
MP Board 10th result 2020 out on mpbse.nic.in; get direct download link
MP Board result 2020: Students can check their marks on the official websites of the MPBSE: mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in
-
July 04, 2020, Saturday
CA exam cancelled; to be merged with CA November exam 2020, says ICAI
CA exam 2020: The CA May exam will be merged with November 2020 examinations. Get latest updates on CA exam
-
July 03, 2020, Friday
CICSE board reduces syllabi of all major subjects at ICSE, ISE levels
CICSE has reduced the syllabi of the following classes which is available on the website www.cicse.org
-
July 03, 2020, Friday
Sonia urges PM to extend OBC reservation in national medical, dental seats
She said that reservation for OBC candidates under the all-India quota in the medical entrance examination NEET is currently ...
-
July 03, 2020, Friday
NEET 2020, JEE Mains 2020 latest updates: HRD Panel postpones exams to Sept
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said a panel has been asked to decide the feasibility of conducting NEET 2020 and ...
-
July 03, 2020, Friday
TBSE Madhyamik result 2020 out on tripuraresults.nic.in: How to check marks
TBSE result: Tripura 10th Result 2020 has been declared at tripuraresults.nic.in today. Here are steps to check TBSE Madhyamik ...
-
July 03, 2020, Friday
Covid-19 crisis: IISc set to commercialise ventilator for treatment
The goal is to licence the final product in a "build-to-print" form with all certifications to interested third-party ...
-
July 02, 2020, Thursday
Decision on NEET, JEE after panel submits report on Friday: HRD minister
While medical entrance exam NEET is scheduled on July 26, engineering entrance exam JEE is scheduled to be held from July 18-23