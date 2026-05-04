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Assam assembly election results 2026: BJP ahead on 68 seats in early trends

Assam election results 2026: Voting was held for all 126 constituencies across the state's 35 districts on April 9. The state registered an 85.91 percent voter turnout

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Election Results: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is seeking another term, while the Congress-led alliance, fronted by Gaurav Gogoi, eyes a comeback in the state. (Photo: Business Standard)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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  Counting of votes for the 126-member Assam Assembly election began at 8 am on Monday, May 4. According to trends at 10:15 am, the BJP was ahead in 68 seats, while the Congress was leading in 20 seats. 
 
The results will determine whether the BJP-led alliance secures a third consecutive term or the Congress-led opposition stages a comeback.
 
Voting was held for all 126 constituencies across the state’s 35 districts on April 9. The state registered an 85.91 percent voter turnout.
 

Main contest: NDA faces Congress-led alliance

 
The election saw a direct contest between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led opposition. Regional players such as the Asom Gana Parishad, Bodoland People's Front, and All India United Democratic Front may also influence the contest in select constituencies. 
 

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What did exit polls predict?

 
Exit polls broadly pointed towards an advantage for the BJP-led alliance.
 
A poll of exit polls by Business Standard indicated:
 
  • BJP projected to win 82–92 seats
  • The Congress-led alliance (Congress+) is expected to secure 24–32 seats
  • Other parties, including the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), may win 3–6 seats
 

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

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