Counting of votes for the 126-member Counting of votes for the 126-member Assam Assembly election began at 8 am on Monday, May 4. According to trends at 10:15 am, the BJP was ahead in 68 seats, while the Congress was leading in 20 seats.

The results will determine whether the BJP-led alliance secures a third consecutive term or the Congress-led opposition stages a comeback.

Voting was held for all 126 constituencies across the state’s 35 districts on April 9. The state registered an 85.91 percent voter turnout.

Main contest: NDA faces Congress-led alliance

ALSO READ: Assembly election results 2026 LIVE | West Bengal election results 2026 The election saw a direct contest between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led opposition. Regional players such as the Asom Gana Parishad, Bodoland People's Front, and All India United Democratic Front may also influence the contest in select constituencies.

What did exit polls predict?

Exit polls broadly pointed towards an advantage for the BJP-led alliance.

A poll of exit polls by Business Standard indicated: