Assam election results 2026: BJP takes decisive lead; Gaurav Gogoi loses
From Himanta Biswa Sarma to Gaurav Gogoi, here is how top leaders are faring as counting of votes continues for the Assam Assembly election
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
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The BJP-led alliance has taken a decisive lead in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, with trends showing the party comfortably crossing the halfway mark.
Several high-profile opposition leaders are facing tough contests or setbacks. Take a look:
Gaurav Gogoi: Defeat in Jorhat
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi contested from Jorhat, however he has lost the seat to BJP candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami, who secured victory by a margin of over 23,000 votes.
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Himanta Biswa Sarma: Leading in Jalukbari
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a comfortable lead in Jalukbari, a seat he has held for several terms. At 2 pm, he was leading by a margin of over 41,000 votes against Congress candidate Bidisha Neog.
Akhil Gogoi: Facing a tight contest in Sibsagar
Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi is contesting from Sibsagar and is currently leading by a margin of around 6,000 votes against BJP’s Kushal Dowari.
Badruddin Ajmal: Holding ground in Binnakandi
AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, who is contesting from Binnakandi, was ahead by a margin of roughly 17,000 votes at 2 pm, indicating that the party continues to retain its influence on the seat.
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Topics : Assam assembly polls Assam Elections
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 2:49 PM IST