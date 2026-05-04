Assam election results 2026: BJP takes decisive lead; Gaurav Gogoi loses

The BJP-led alliance has taken a decisive lead in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, with trends showing the party comfortably crossing the halfway mark. Several high-profile opposition leaders are facing tough contests or setbacks. Take a look: Gaurav Gogoi: Defeat in Jorhat Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi contested from Jorhat, however he has lost the seat to BJP candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami, who secured victory by a margin of over 23,000 votes.

Himanta Biswa Sarma: Leading in Jalukbari

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a comfortable lead in Jalukbari, a seat he has held for several terms. At 2 pm, he was leading by a margin of over 41,000 votes against Congress candidate Bidisha Neog.

Akhil Gogoi: Facing a tight contest in Sibsagar

Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi is contesting from Sibsagar and is currently leading by a margin of around 6,000 votes against BJP’s Kushal Dowari.

Badruddin Ajmal: Holding ground in Binnakandi

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, who is contesting from Binnakandi, was ahead by a margin of roughly 17,000 votes at 2 pm, indicating that the party continues to retain its influence on the seat.