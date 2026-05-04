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Assam Assembly election results 2026: BJP navigates the fiscal tightrope

The party, which is set to return to power in the state, has also pledged to set up one university in each district and appoint more teachers to strengthen the education sector

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

The party has also pledged to set up one university in each district to strengthen the education sector | (Photo:PTI)

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 11:43 PM IST

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam has promised to create 200,000 government jobs, raise monthly Orunodoi aid to around ₹3,000 to boost women’s empowerment, and invest about ₹5 trillion in infrastructure. 
The party has also pledged to set up one university in each district to strengthen the education sector. Meanwhile, its fiscal deficit remains elevated. It rose from 3.7 per cent of GSDP in FY24 to 5.7 per cent in FY25 (RE), before being projected to decline to 3.7 per cent in FY26 (BE). The debt burden has also increased between FY24 and FY26. The incoming government also has some positive signs. Assam aims to eliminate its revenue deficit in FY26, from 0.5 per cent in FY24.  
 
 

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 11:43 PM IST

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