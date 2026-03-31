BJP promises ₹5 trillion infra push in Assam, free LPG cylinders in Kerala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for Assam Assembly polls, promising protection of land, heritage and dignity of indigenous people and ₹5 trillion infrastructure investment. BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ comprises 31 promises, including the recovery of encroached land from “Bangladeshi Miyas”, bringing in Uniform Civil Code, and creating employment opportunities for youths.

The manifesto pledged to protect the land, heritage and dignity of the indigenous people of Assam by implementing the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, to expedite the process of detection and pushback of illegal immigrants.

In Kerala, the BJP-led NDA also released its manifesto on Tuesday which promised monetary benefits for needy women and those above 70 years, two free LPG cylinders per year for poor households, an AIIMS for Kerala and protection of places of worship in the state.

The manifesto, released by BJP national president Nitin Nabin at an NDA event, also promised a high speed railway network connecting the state capital with Kannur, 20,000 litres of free water for every household and “water for Tamil Nadu and safety for Kerala” with regard to the Mullaperiyar dam. The manifesto said that every woman from poor and BPL households will be provided with a Bhakshya Arogya Suraksha Card with a monthly recharge of ₹2,500, which they can use at pharmacies and grocery stores.

Besides, a welfare pension of ₹3,000 per month will be provided to women heads of poor households, widows and senior citizens above the age of 70 years, it said. Additionally, two free LPG cylinders per year, one each during Onam and Christmas, will be provided to poor families, the manifesto said.

The BJP also said it would end corruption through a time-bound CBI enquiry into the Sabarimala gold theft.