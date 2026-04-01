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Congress trying to bring in law to protect infiltrators in Assam: PM Modi

Addressing a poll rally, PM Modi said the Congress' aim is to 'turn the majority community into a minority and create a permanent vote bank of infiltrators'

Modi, Narendra Modi

The PM asserted that all are saying that only the BJP-led NDA can build modern infrastructure in Assam (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Gogamukh (Assam)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that the Congress, if it comes to power in Assam, will bring in a law to protect infiltrators, which the BJP and its allies will not allow.

Addressing a poll rally at Gogamukh in Dhemaji district, Modi said the Congress' aim is to "turn the majority community into a minority and create a permanent vote bank of infiltrators''.

"Congress leaders are openly saying that they will bring in a new law in Assam to protect infiltrators and are openly supporting them," the PM alleged.

He also accused the grand old party of "trying to divide the country as the Muslim League did during Partition".

 

"The Congress have also stabbed the Constitution prepared by Babasaheb Ambedkar," Modi said.

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The Prime Minister said if the BJP returns to power, it will "implement the Uniform Civil Code and safeguard tribals under the Sixth schedule to protect Assam's identity".

''The BJP's 10-year rule heralded a new dawn of 'seva' (service) and 'sushasan' (good governance) in Assam," he said.

The PM asserted that all are saying that only the BJP-led NDA can build modern infrastructure in Assam.

"The BJP will make a hat-trick in Assam elections with people's blessings, whereas the Congress will make a century of defeats in elections," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Congress Assam assembly polls Assam Cross-border infiltration infiltration

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

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