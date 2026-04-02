Himanta 'most corrupt CM', running land ATM in Assam: Rahul Gandhi

Calling Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma the "most corrupt CM" in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Sarma, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is running a "land ATM" in the state to give land to big corporates by snatching it from the public.

Addressing an election rally here in support of party candidate Raton Engti for Bokajan constituency, he also said popular singer Zubeen Garg stood for Assam and its people, and the Congress party will deliver justice to him for his death within 100 days of coming to power in the state.

"India's most corrupt CM is Himanta Biswa Sarma, and his family is also No 1 in corruption. The Congress government will take action against him. Though he is boasting himself now, he will be completely silent after that," Gandhi said.

The Leader of the Opposition claimed that three big corporate houses have been handed over a total of 98,400 bighas of land in Assam.

"These lands were snatched from the people. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Himanta Biswa Sarma have made a land ATM in Assam. They snatch land from the people and give it to big industrialists," he added.

Talking about celebrated musician Garg, who died in Singapore by drowning in September last year, Gandhi said he stood for the state and its people.

"He did not stand for one person, one community, one language or one history. He reflected the spirit of the multi-cultural, multi-religious tradition of Assam. Once we come to power, we will deliver justice within 100 days, and it is 100 per cent sure," he added.

Gandhi also asserted that Congress believes in decentralisation, while the BJP is trying to run Assam from Delhi.

"We promise to implement Article 244(A) of the Constitution fully. Karbi Anglong and all Sixth Schedule areas will be governed by the local people, not by Guwahati or Delhi," he added.

On the India-US trade deal, the Congress MP claimed it is a loss for New Delhi as taxes for American goods were lowered, and the Indian market has been opened by them.

"Donald Trump controls Narendra Modi due to the Epstein files. Trump even filed criminal cases against Adani in the US," he added.