Himanta resigns as Assam CM, oath-taking ceremony likely after May 11

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday resigned along with his cabinet colleagues, paving the way for formation of a new government led by the BJP, officials said.

The BJP-led NDA bagged 102 seats in the 126-member assembly. The elections were held in a single phase on April 9, and counting of votes took place on May 4.

"Following the formal notification of the results of #AssamElections2026 and to enable the formation of the new government, Dr @himantabiswa tendered his resignation as Chief Minister along with that of the council of Ministers to Hon'ble Governor Shri @Laxmanacharya54 today at Lok Bhawan," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.

The Governor has accepted the resignation, and requested Sarma to continue as the caretaker CM till the new government assumes office, it said.

Later, speaking to reporters outside the Lok Bhawan, Sarma said the oath-taking ceremony is likely to take place after May 11.

"As it was a historic win, we have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grace the occasion," he said.

The PMO has intimated that Modi is busy till May 11 and he will be able to visit the state after that date, Sarma said.

Asked about the selection of the chief minister, he said: "The BJP has appointed two central observers. In their presence, the legislature party will nominate the leader to become the next CM. After that, NDA constituents will sit and finalise the name. So, we should wait for the process to complete." The BJP had on Tuesday appointed Union minister J P Nadda as its central observer for election of the legislative party leader in Assam, while Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was made the co-observer.

Accompanied by his cabinet colleague Ranoj Pegu and MLA Manab Deka, Sarma said: "The meeting of the legislature party will take place before May 11. We will get the information from Nadda's office today or tomorrow. The date will be finalised by Nadda and Saini." Following the meeting of the party MLAs and endorsement of the leader's name by the NDA members, the BJP will stake claim to form the government, he said.

Asked if new faces will get berths in the cabinet, Sarma said: "The leader of the legislature party is yet to be selected. The new CM will decide if there will be new faces in the council of ministers." In the assembly elections, the ruling BJP won 82 seats, and its allies Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) pocketed 10 seats each.