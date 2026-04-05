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Like Zubeen Garg, Congress works to unite people: Rahul Gandhi in Assam

He alleged that the BJP government led by Sarma is spreading hatred against people and communities

In this image posted on April 5, 2026, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, left, addresses a public meeting ahead of Assam Assembly Election. (@INCIndia/X via PTI Photo)

In this image posted on April 5, 2026, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, left, addresses a public meeting ahead of Assam Assembly Election. (@INCIndia/X via PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Biswanath Chariali/Golaghat
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2026 | 5:10 PM IST

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the philosophy of his party is that of the celebrated musician Zubeen Garg, who worked his entire life to unite Assam.

Addressing election rallies in Biswanath and Golaghat districts, he alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma is the "most corrupt CM" in India, and action will be taken against him after the Congress forms a government in the state.

"Zubeen Garg worked his entire life to unite people of Assam; he never misbehaved with anyone. The Congress philosophy is also like that, to spread love against hatred," Gandhi said.

He alleged that the BJP government led by Sarma is spreading hatred against people and communities.

 

"Let him speak for some more days. After that, the Congress will form a government in Assam, and legal action will follow even if he asks for forgiveness. The Congress government will put him in jail for 10-15 years," Gandhi said.

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The Congress leader alleged Sarma, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has created a "land ATM" to snatch land from the public to give it to a few big industrialists.

He said not only Sarma but corruption allegations against his family will be investigated, and action will be taken accordingly.

Gandhi claimed that three big corporate houses have been handed over a total of 98,400 bighas of land in Assam.

"It is a land-grabbing syndicate in Assam. But they don't get land for free. These corporates are the financing machine of the BJP," he alleged.

Raking up India's trade pact with the US, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha claimed it is a loss for New Delhi as taxes on American goods were lowered and the Indian market was opened to them.

"Donald Trump controls Narendra Modi due to the Epstein files. There are 35 lakh unreleased files. Trump knows Modi's hidden facts," he claimed.

Gandhi alleged that the agriculture sector has been opened to US corporations, and the country is dictating India's purchase of crude oil.

"Narendra Modi has also handed over all data to Trump. The deal says India will have to purchase 9 lakh crore worth of goods from the US. This will devastate small industrialists and traders in India," he claimed.

Gandhi also asserted that Congress believes in decentralisation, while the BJP is trying to run Assam from Delhi.

Assam will vote on April 9, while the counting will be held on May 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

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