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PM Modi to address two rallies in Assam today ahead of Assembly polls

Modi will first address a rally at Gogamukh in Dhemaji around 11 am before proceeding to Biswanath district, where he is expected to speak at a public meeting at 1 pm

Modi, Narendra Modi

Senior BJP leaders and state ministers are likely to be present at both venues (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two public meetings in Assam on Wednesday as part of the BJP's ongoing assembly election campaign.

According to the itinerary, Modi will first address a rally at Gogamukh in Dhemaji around 11 am before proceeding to Biswanath district, where he is expected to speak at a public meeting at 1 pm.

Senior BJP leaders and state ministers are likely to be present at both venues, party sources said.

At the first rally, the PM will campaign for state minister Ranoj Pegu and Naba Kumar Doley, who are contesting from Dhemaji and Dhakuakha assembly constituencies in Dhemaji district.

 

He will campaign for party candidate and former minister Pallab Lochan Das at the second campaign rally at Behali.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at the rally sites, with personnel from central forces and the state police deployed to manage the crowd and ensure smooth conduct of the events, an official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Assam assembly polls Assam BJP

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

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