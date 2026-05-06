Storytelling, Gen Z tactics: BJP's strategy behind Himanta's win in Assam

Bharatiya Janata Party's digital strategy played a decisive role behind NDA's thumping victory in Assam, securing more than 100 seats to confirm Himanta Biswa Sarma's second term as Chief Minister and the party's third successive term.

BJP's digital team fundamentally reshaped the narrative in Assam by dominating the digital landscape with high-impact, strategic content.

Through a mix of storytelling, memes, and Gen Z-focused imagery, the digital team successfully projected Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma - widely known as "Mama" - as the definitive protector of indigenous culture and the driving force behind a modern, developing state. This digital offensive effectively branded the Congress party as a "curse" to Assam, highlighting their support for illegal immigrants.

Recent digital engagement has shown the success of the BJP's strategy in Assam, with public sentiment strongly supporting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his leadership. Sarma, now widely seen as a tireless guardian of Assamese identity, has become more than just a politician, with his "never-give-up" attitude positioning him as crucial to the state's survival. The digital campaign has effectively neutralized the opposition, particularly Congress, by linking them to "toxic" interests, which sparked widespread anger and a call to remove the party to protect Assamese culture.

Voters now firmly believe that under Sarma's leadership, Assam's cultural heritage is secure from external threats. The overwhelming positive response in the digital space further highlights the trust and development the electorate associates with his administration, viewing it as the only force genuinely dedicated to the land and its indigenous people.

Assam Elections 2026 has dealt the Congress with a double blow. The grand old party has not only lost the state for a third consecutive time but managed to elect just one Hindu MLA out of its total tally of 19.

Behind Congress's near-complete eradication from Hindu areas are three factors. Firstly, the unabashed and assertive Hindu identity politics of the BJP and in particular of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Second - this aggressive Hindutva politics exacerbated already deep-seated resentment among Assam's Hindu voters towards Bengali Muslims or Miya, due to historical and legacy reasons. Third and not the least - a long drawn meticulously digital campaign by the BJP which amplified the above two factors and created a powerful narrative labelling the Congress as a "Miya Party

BJP secured a resounding victory in the Assam Assembly elections, winning 82 out of 126 seats, marking its third consecutive term in the state. The BJP created history in the assembly polls results, with the party slated to form its first government in West Bengal and the party-led NDA scoring a hat-trick of victories in Assam.

Meanwhile, the BJP and its allies secured 102 votes against 75 of 2021, with the BJP securing 82 votes with 18 new seats added to its 2021 and 2024 by-election resultant seats. AGP secured 10 seats, BOPF secured 10 seats, taking NDA's total to 102.

Congress secured 19 seats, Raijor Dal secured only 2 seats, while AJP failed to secure even a single seat. Meanwhile, AIUDF managed to get 2 seats.