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TMC releases first list of candidates ahead of Assam Assembly elections

Earlier on Friday, the AITC had submitted a list of 18 star campaigners to the Election Commission, led by Mamata Banerjee and featuring prominent leaders

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The candidates include Udangsri Narzary from Baokhungri in Kokrajhar, Mominur Islam from Bilasipara in Dhubri, Arif Akhtar Ahmed from Jaleswar in Goalpara | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Saturday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, naming 17 nominees across key constituencies in the state.

In a press release dated March 20, the party said the list was finalised under the "guidance and inspiration" of its chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The candidates include Udangsri Narzary from Baokhungri in Kokrajhar, Mominur Islam from Bilasipara in Dhubri, Arif Akhtar Ahmed from Jaleswar in Goalpara, and Kaushik Ranjan Das from Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon. Other names feature Kalyani Kalita (Bajali), Dulu Ahmed (Chamaria), Bhogial Rabha (Boko-Chaygaon ST), Bikash Nath Yogi (Palasbari), and Amirul Islam (Barkhetri), among others.

 

The list also includes candidates from upper Assam and Barak Valley regions such as Jiten Nag (Digboi), Dilip Moran (Makum), Tapas Das (Udharbond), Fazlur Rahman Laskar (Katigorah), and Shahajahan Laskar from Sonai in Cachar constituency. The party extended its best wishes to all candidates, expressing confidence in their ability to serve the people.

Earlier on Friday, the AITC had submitted a list of 18 star campaigners to the Election Commission, led by Mamata Banerjee and featuring prominent leaders such as Abhishek Banerjee, Mahua Moitra, Sushmita Dev, and Shatrughan Sinha, signalling an aggressive campaign strategy in the state.

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Meanwhile, the Congress has released its fourth list, taking its total to 94 candidates, while also firming up alliances with Raijor Dal and other regional parties to challenge the BJP-led NDA.

In the NDA camp, the BJP is contesting on 89 out of 126-seat Assam Assembly, while the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is on 26 and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) is on 11 seats in the polls.

Assam will go to the polls in a single phase on April 9 for all 126 seats, with counting scheduled for May 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Assam assembly polls Assam All India Trinamool Congress TMC

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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