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Assam elections: BJP releases names of 88 candidates in first list

The party named former Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi as its candidate from Dispur assembly seat

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will contest from Jalukbari seat | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 12:54 PM IST

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The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 88 candidates for the Assam assembly polls, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari seat.

The party named former Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi as its candidate from Dispur assembly seat. Bordoloi joined the BJP in the presence of Sarma and other party leaders here on Wednesday.

According to the list, Bhupen Kumar Borah, who also joined the BJP recently after leaving the Congress, will contest from Bihpura seat.

Madhavi Das will enter the fray from Birsing-Jarua, Jyotsana Kalita from Chamaria and Nilima Devi from Mangaldai.

The first list of candidates was finalised by the BJP's Central Election Committee at its meeting presided over by party president Nitin Nabin here on Wednesday evening.

 

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other members of the BJP poll body.

BJP Assam unit chief Dilip Saikia was also present at the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Assam assembly polls Assam BJP Himanta Biswa Sarma

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 12:53 PM IST

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