Polling for the elections was conducted in April. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry voted on April 9, while Tamil Nadu went to polls on April 23. West Bengal voting was held in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

While vote counting across the state is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commissoin of India (ECI) has directed fresh polling in all 285 booths of West Bengal’s Falta constituency on May 21 after reports of disruption. Counting for this seat will be held separately on May 24.

When will counting of votes for Assembly Elections 2026 begin?

Counting of votes will start simultaneously across all constituencies at 8 am on May 4. The process will be carried out in a structured and closely monitored manner at designated counting centres across all five states and Puducherry.

Where can voters watch LIVE results of Assembly Elections 2026?

Voters can track real-time and official updates through the Election Commission of India’s official website: results.eci.gov.in.

Follow Business Standard for detailed coverage and analysis on the election result day.

How will the counting process be conducted?

The counting process will follow a standardised procedure across all constituencies, ensuring transparency and security:

Postal ballots will be counted first

Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes will be taken up thereafter

Counting will be conducted in multiple rounds for each constituency

Results will be updated after every round

Returning Officers will declare final results after verification of all rounds

Strong rooms will remain under tight security with restricted access

When are trends and final results expected?

Initial trends are expected to emerge within the first few hours of counting, likely by mid-morning. As multiple rounds of counting progress, clearer leads and outcomes will become visible. Final results for most constituencies are expected by afternoon or evening on the same day.